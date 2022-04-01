It looks like we'll be getting more of the Viscount and the lady he loves, according to an exclusive Deadline report. That's right, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be returning for the third season of Netflix's smash hit series Bridgerton.

Bailey and Ashley both held central roles in Season 2 of Bridgerton, with Bailey returning as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and Ashley arriving as Kate Sharma, a newcomer and the stepdaughter of a Lady, who wants nothing more than to assure her sister Edwina's happy and financially prudent marriage. The enemies-to-lovers plotline of Kate and Anthony's romance has enthralled viewers of the second season, with their romance butting up against Anthony's engagement to none other than Kate's beloved sister, Edwina.

However, when all is said and done, the heart cannot be denied, and Anthony and Kate found their happy ending together by the end of Season 2. Fortunately, their presence on the series won't end at the close of Season 2. Ashley revealed the news to Deadline by making the following statement, "[w]e’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," she stated. This continuation of their relationship past their characters' focused season is no surprise given the structure of the novels on which they're based. The Bridgerton book series saw the continuation of the Bridgerton families lives over the course of many years, at times being features as peripheral and central characters in larger plots. This can especially be seen in Phoebe Dynevor's continued presence on the series as Daphne, the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters, who had the main romantic plot of Season 1.

Ashley continued, stating:

“[w]e have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

In the exclusive Deadline report, Ashley went on to praise the series and give her hopes and dreams for the continuation of her own character. Her intense feelings regarding Bridgerton and its many characters are mirrored by the strong feelings of the show's large and passionate fandom, which is already anticipating the third season, even if it isn't expected until next year at the earliest.

You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton now on Netflix.

