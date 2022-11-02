The Viscountess is in residence at last, and it looks like things will be a little different this time around. In a conversation with Vogue, Lady Kate Bridgerton herself Simone Ashley discussed how fans of period drama Bridgerton are set to see a completely different side of Kate in Season 3, as her character steps into her new role in society.

Ashley discussed the many insecurities facing Kate as Season 3 begins. She talked about how a seemingly confident and fearless character will unveil a sense of vulnerability, saying "even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside. They develop that skin because they’re vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She’s fucking nervous, and I think there’s strength in admitting that."

Ashley, known for her breakout role as Olivia Hanan in Sex Education, took the series by storm when she arrived in Season 2 to yell at — and then win the heart of — Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Following Season 1's focus on the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, (Phoebe Dynevor) the following season shifted focus to Anthony and introduced Kate, who initially began as a rival before things turned more affectionate. Season 3 of the show is set to focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton. (Luke Newton). However, whilst that is the main focus, the Season will hopefully also have plenty to keep "Kanthony" fans well fed.

Bridgerton is an adaptation of the bestselling book series of the same name by Julia Quinn. Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen and Julie Anne Robinson serve as executive producers, and Dusen was the show's creator. It premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and the show's immediate success was rewarded. By April 2021 it was announced that it had been renewed through to Season 4. Season 2 premiered in March 2022, and was a hit with audiences, particularly those invested in the chemistry between Kate and Anthony. It will look to cash in on that steamy momentum in Season 3.