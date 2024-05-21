The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3's massive success shatters records, topping charts worldwide.

It's Polin season, and everyone came out to watch or participate in the gossip mill. In its first week on Netflix, Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 racked up a staggering 45 million views, marking the biggest debut of the show in the English TV category on the platform. The current season stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton and was number one in 78 countries and reached the Top 10 in 92. Not only was the third season a hit, but it brought back the preceding seasons to the Top 10 list, with Season 1 getting 4.5 million views and returning to the list at number 4 for the tenth week. Season 2 brought in 3.3 million viewers and returned to the list for its 16th week in the Top 10 at number 8. Both seasons are in the platform's Top 10 most popular shows of all time.

'Baby Reindeer' Stalks the List for the Sixth Week

Richard Gadd's hit thriller secured the third spot this week on the Top 10 list for the sixth consecutive week with 7.4 million views. Baby Reindeer Season 1 only came behind Season 1 of Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, which debuted at number 2 with 9.5 million views. Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor debuted at number 5 with 4.1 million views. It featured tributes from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, George Wallace, and Jerry Seinfeld. Another new entrant that made it to the list is Season 2 of Blood of Zeus, which closed the list with 1.8 million views.

The Barack Obama and Michelle Obama-produced Bodkin came in at number 6 for the second consecutive week with 4 million views. The Roast of Tom Brady was at number 7 with 3.4 million views for the third week, and also in the third week was A Man in Full: Limited Series, which came in at number 9 with 2.4 million views.

'Mother of the Bride' Leads the Procession In English Films

The number one spot in the English Films category was occupied by Mother of the Bride for the second week with 25.4 million views. Madame Web, a film featuring a far less fortunate mother who was in the Amazon researching spiders right before she died, claimed second place with 10.8M views. Disturbia and Thelma The Unicorn claimed third and fourth places in their first week on the platform with 7.7 and 7.3 million views, respectively. Shrek (number 5, week 10), Sonic The Hedgehog (number 7, week 9), and The Boss Baby (number 8, week 14) were the longest-appearing on the list with 5.1 million, 2.7 million, and 2.1 million views, respectively. Upgrade (2.9 million views) and Smile (2.4 million views) debuted on the list at numbers 6 and 10, respectively.

Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 premieres on June 13. Watch all seasons on Netflix.

