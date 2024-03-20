The Big Picture Netflix teases Season 3 of Bridgerton with a sneak peek of Anthony and Kate dancing at a ball, hinting at sweet Kanthony moments to come.

Season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin as Penelope seeks to find a husband and Colin offers his help.

The new season of Bridgerton will premiere in two parts, the first on May 16 and the second on June 13.

Members of the ton, please welcome your Viscount and Viscountess to the dance floor! Just two months shy of the launch of Season 3, Netflix is giving Bridgerton fans — and Kanthony fans, specifically — just enough of a teaser to tide us over until the first batch of episodes premieres on May 16. For those of us who were hopeful that the images released last year pointed to us getting quality time with the fan-favorite couple, it looks like our wishes came true.

The sneak peek opens on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) at a ball, approached by his sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd, taking over from Ruby Stokes), who asks him to give her a moment. Relieved of brotherly responsibility for the moment, Anthony decides to take the opportunity to ask his beloved wife Kate (Simone Ashley) to dance with him.

While the clip is mostly focused on Anthony and Kate, it also offers a quick glimpse at Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) in a green dress. Book fans already know that Romancing Mr. Bridgerton — the book on which Season 3 is based — sees Penelope finally invest in a new wardrobe more to her taste, which gives her a boost of confidence. Enough of a boost to tell off a certain Mr. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), perhaps?

What Is 'Bridgerton' Season 3 About?

Sweet Kanthony moments aside, Season 3 of Bridgerton will primarily follow Penelope and Colin as the former decides she would like to find a husband. After overhearing Colin say he would never court her at the end of Season 2, the two friends aren't as close as they used to be, that is until Colin volunteers to help Penelope find a husband by helping her work on her flirting game. What could possibly go wrong there?

Season 3 will also star Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jesse as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as family matriarch Violet, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Polly Walker as Penelope's mother Portia, and will feature Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in two parts, with Part 1 hitting the streamer on May 16, and Part 2 following a month later on June 13. Check out the sneak peek below, and stream the first two seasons on Netflix now.

