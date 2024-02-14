The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 3 will explore the romantic relationship between Colin and Penelope, but they start off on rocky terms.

Penelope is hurt by Colin's dismissive behavior from last season and questions their friendship.

The season will be based on the plot of the fourth book, with the addition of Colin helping Penelope find a match in London society.

Oh Colin, you're in trouble. In honor of Valentine's Day, Netflix hosted a special event featuring the cast of Regency romance series Bridgerton, where they offered a sneak peek at Season 3 and all it will have to offer as the series finally explores the long-simmering slow-burn romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). As part of the event, the streamer released a new sneak peek at the season, showing trouble in paradise for the friends-turned-not-quite-enemies.

The clip opens with Colin attempting to compliment Penelope on her new choice in wardrobe, a change from the yellow dresses she was once forced to wear that she hated so much. Penelope, however, has no time for this, or for his attempts at civility, as she remembers all too well how dismissive Colin was last season at the prospect of ever courting her. With an insult like that, Penelope isn't even sure they can call themselves friends anymore and departs, leaving Colin to contemplate the consequences of his poorly-chosen words.

We can assume the pair of them will patch it up at some point this season, as the story will follow the plot of the fourth book in Julia Quinn's series, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, with the added element of Colin agreeing to help Penelope find a suitable match, with Daniel Francis, James Phoon and Sam Phillipsjoining the ensemble cast of the series as potential suitors for Penelope. Try as they might, however, newly-released episode titles and images from the third season suggest their attempts to woo Pen will be in vain, and it's going to be "Polin" all the way by the time the credits roll on the finale.

Who Is in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

In addition to Coughlan, Newton, Francis, Phoon, and Phillips, the series will feature returning stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Thompson, Claudia Jesse, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel, Andoa Anjoh, and Polly Walker. The Bridgerton siblings are also seeing a bit of a change, as Hannah Dodd takes over the role of Francesca from Ruby Stokes, while Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton for two seasons will not be returning for the third.

Bridgerton Season 3 premieres on Netflix in two parts this spring. Part 1 premieres May 16 and Part 2 premieres June 13. The first two season are streaming on Netflix now. Check out the sneak peek at Season 3 below:

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

