The Big Picture Season 3 of Bridgerton will focus on the romantic escapades of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, as Penelope searches for a husband and Colin helps her.

A new clip, released by Netflix, shows the flirtatious tension between "Polin" as they prepare for the season.

Season 3 will feature familiar faces, such as Penelope's meddlesome mama and the voice of Lady Whistledown, as well as new characters vying for Penelope's hand.

Folks of the ton, it's finally Polin season. Following the massive success of prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, it's time for us to return to that titular family and their Regency-era romantic escapades in Season 3 of Bridgerton, coming soon to Netflix. Dust off your dancing slippers and slide on your dance card, because the streamer has finally unveiled a tidbit of what to expect when the series returns in two parts this spring.

Putting Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) at the center of the story, with Penelope determined to find a husband, and a conflicted Colin offering to help her in her search, struggling with new feelings of his own. In a new clip released by Netflix today, Penelope turns her charms on Colin...all in the name of practicing to find a suitor, of course!

One question on fans' minds is whether this season will bring a new tension to the long-standing friendship between Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). It was revealed during the events of Queen Charlotte that when Lady Danbury was a young woman and recently widowed, she had a short but passionate affair with Violet's father (Kier Charles). While Lady Danbury seemed eager for the two of them to put the event behind them — indeed, neither of them actually verbalize the truth — Violet seemed a lot more hesitant for things to go back to the way they were. Looks like it's not just Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) who are on the outs this year.

The Who's Who of London Society

In addition to Coughlan and Newton leading the charge, and Gemmell, Andoh and Jesse reprising their roles, Season 3 will also see several other familiar faces returning to the ballrooms of London's high society. With Penelope as the "diamond" of this television season, we can expect to see lots of her meddlesome mama, played by Polly Walker, as she makes a valiant attempt at the marriage mart. Also returning are Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as the newly-married Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, as well as Julie Andrews as the voice of Penelope's gossip columnist alter ego Lady Whistledown.

Joining the cast for Season 3 is Hannah Dodd, who replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, along with Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon, who play three new gentlemen in town possibly vying for Penelope's hand. Not returning for the third season is Phoebe Dynevor, who played eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne for two seasons.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres on May 16, while Part 2 premieres on June 13. The first two seasons are streaming on Netflix now. Check out the sneak peek below:

Bridgerton The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Studio Netflix

Watch on Netflix