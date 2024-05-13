The Big Picture Bridgerton season 3 soundtrack includes regal pop covers and an original song for the first time ever, promising harmonious orchestral bliss.

Fans can look forward to the friends-to-lovers storyline between Colin and Penelope, or "Polin," with hints of jealousy and male frustration.

Part 1 of the season introduces dramatic string quartet covers of hit songs, while Part 2 will feature the first-ever original song in the franchise.

Dearest gentle reader, this writer is well aware that there has been a long-awaited return to the ton for all those seeking diamond status this upcoming season. With the clock well and truly ticking, it will come only as a pleasant surprise that Netflix has unveiled the first part of its soundtrack for season three of the Regency romance of the year, Bridgerton. True lovers of the ton will be well aware that Bridgerton has become somewhat renowned for its blissful sounds - often featuring stunning violin renditions of beloved chart-topping hits.

The truly spectacular news is that Season 3: Part 1 promises more harmonious orchestral pop covers with a little spritz of regal wonder. The stunning selection includes the likes of Billie Eilish’s smash hit “Happier Than Ever,” BTS' bubblegum pop bop “Dynamite” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” reimagined by Vitamin String Quartet, Nick Jonas’ steamy “Jealous” covered by Shimmer and Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s melodic “Snow On The Beach” covered by Atwood Quartet.

This season will capture the hotly anticipated friends-to-lovers story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and the ton's resident wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) - who are lovingly framed as “Polin” by eager fans of the show. Up until now, the pair have only shared a loyal friendship at best but Penelope has been secretly in love with Colin the entire time. However, a spanner was thrown into the works at the end of season 2 when Penelope overheard Colin telling a group of gentlemen that he would never even consider courting Penelope. This is set to leave Penelope questioning not only her feelings for Colin but her friendship with him bringing out a new firey side of her character and a burning desire in her desired flame.

Bridgerton Season 3's Soundtrack Will Include an Original Song For the First Time Ever

Close

In a nutshell, that means Bridgerton audiences have a redemption plot from Colin on the cards to look forward to and every romance lover's favorite narrative - a healthy sprinkle of jealousy. If the soundtrack is anything to go by, things are set to get pretty heated between the pair with Jonas' "Jealous" alluding to some heavy male frustration and "Cheap Thrills" promising some bad decisions all of which only add to the spectacle.

That's not all, though, there is even more musical wonder to look forward to in part 2 of the tale. As well as a string of stunning covers, the second chapter will also feature the first-ever original song, "All I Want", to graze the franchise. The record has been written by a team of award-winning hitmakers including nine-time Grammy nominee Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More”), Wesley Singerman (Jennifer Lopez’s “Butterfly"), Taylor Dexter (Joji’s “Die for You”) and Nicole Cohen (Meghan Trainor’s “Sensitive”). An orchestral version of the track, composed by Kris Bowers, will feature as part of the second part slated for release in June.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 hits Netflix on May 16 - the same day as the soundtrack - and Part 2 drops on June 13. You can see a full episode-by-episode breakdown of the soundtrack below.

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3: PART 1

Original and Cover Song List

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 1 ✦ SONG LIST

“Funeral March in C Minor” by Soo Woo Kang “String Quartet in F Major op 18 no 1 - IV Allegro” by BMGPM “String Quartet No. 1 3rd Movement” by BMGPM “Elegant Country House” by APM “Sonata in G Major, L. 103” by APM “String Quartet No. 16 in E-Flat Major, K.428 - Haydn - Quartet No. 3-, Op. 10-3- IV. Allegro Vivace” By BMGPM Cover of GAYLE’s “Abcdefu” by Vitula “String Quartet in G Major op 18 no 2 III Scherzo” by BMGPM “String Quartet in B Flat Major Hunt - Presto” by Extreme “Etude for String Quartet 1” by APM “String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2 The Joke - IV. Presto” by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 2 ✦ SONG LIST

“String Quartet in B flat Major op 130 - VII Finale” by BMGPM “Concerto for Violin, Orch in E-Major, Allegro Assai” by APM “String Quartet No 8 K168 IV Allegro” by WCPM “String Quartet in G Major” by De Wolfe Music Cover of BTS’ “Dynamite” by Vitamin String Quartet “String Quartet No. 23 in F-Major K. 590” by APM “String Quartet in B-Flat Major, K. Anh.IV, No. 210 - Milanese Quartet No. 2 - I. Allegro di molto” by BMGPM Cover of Nick Jonas’ “Jealous” by Shimmer “Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata': II. Andante con moto” by BMGPM

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 3 ✦ SONG LIST

Cover of Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” by Vitamin String Quartet “String Quartet #13 Allegro Mod” by APM “String Quartet No. 15 in D Minor, 1st Mov. Allegro Moderato” by APM “Evening Stars” by APM Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” by Vitamin String Quartet

BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 ✦ EPISODE 4 ✦ SONG LIST

“Sequence (Three)” by Peter Gregson “String Quartet in F Major op 3 no 5 Serenade” by APM “String Quartet in D Maj. The Lark - Menuetto-Allegretto” by APM “String Quartet D-Maj.op.76/5 (#5)” by APM Cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow On The Beach” by Atwood Quartet Cover of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything - Stripped Down” by Archer Marsh