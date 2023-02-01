Dearest, gentle #Polin fans, your season draws ever closer. While it was announced all the way back in May 2022 that Season 3 of the wildly popular Regency-era romance series Bridgerton would follow Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), we now have a better idea what to expect!

As seen in images shared by journalist Meghan O'Keefe on Twitter, Netflix has revealed the official synopsis for Season 3 on the back of a Bridgerton-themed tea box. Truly, Lady Whistledown herself would be proud of such a clever way to reveal the latest, most sought-after news where Miss Featherington and Mr. Bridgerton are concerned.

According to the box sent out by Netflix, the official Season 3 synopsis reads:

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long -held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope. the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly, Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Polin and Kanthony...But No Daphne

The synopsis only confirms what many fans suspected about Season 3 when casting news for the latest Bridgerton instalment began to arrive, specifically with the casting of Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon as three new gentlemen on the London scene. It won't be all new faces, however, as Claudia Jesse will make her return as Eloise Bridgerton, Penelope's one-time friend with whom she's had a falling-out over the true identity of Lady Whistledown.

But this season is not just for the Polin (Penelope/Colin) fans among us. Also returning for Season 3 are Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton — Kanthony for short. Joining them are Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Polly Walkerb as Lady Featherington. While Francesca Bridgerton will be returning this season as well, it will be with Hannah Dodd taking over the role from Ruby Stokes.

The most notable recent casting news, however, comes in the form of a departure, with Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Basset in the first two seasons of the show, announcing that she will not be returning for the third outing.

There is currently no release date for Bridgerton Season 3. The prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere this Spring. Check out a first look at the spin-off series below: