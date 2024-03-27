The Big Picture Fans are ecstatic as Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) romance takes center stage in Bridgerton Season 3, premiering in two parts this spring.

A new teaser shows the two of them in a beautiful, romantic moment, building anticipation for the new episodes.

Returning cast members from previous seasons including Jonathan Baily and Simone Ashley, in the highly anticipated Season 3.

Smelling salts may have gone out of fashion, but if this latest Bridgerton teaser is anything to go by, we may need to bring them back as Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) long-simmering romance finally takes center stage in Season 3, which premieres on Netflix in two parts this spring.

The short teaser, dialogue-free and set to a sweeping orchestral score, sees Penelope standing alone in front of a mirror, no longer in the aggressively yellow dresses her mother forced her to wear, but instead a more pleasant green. She is shortly joined by Colin, and the two share a moment of feather-light touches and significant looks, sure to get the hearts of every single Polin fan racing as we count down the days to May 16, when the first four episodes of the season make their debut.

But what is it about mirrors specifically that has the fandom in such a tizzy? Mirrors are something of a motif for the latest season, featuring prominently in the poster, and also serving a larger thematic purpose: honesty, relfection, self-perception. That's all well and good, of course, but it's something we saw in Julia Quinn's novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, that has the fandom particularly excited. Or rather, something we didn't see, when in an intimate moment in the book, Colin mentions the possibility of one day having an equally...ahem...intimate moment with Penelope in front of a mirror. While the moment never comes to pass on the page, 22 years later, fans have every reason to hope we might get something like that promised moment on screen.

Who Else Is in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

Aside from the starring couple, Bridgerton Season 3 will feature many returning cast members from previous seasons, including most notably Season 2's central couple, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton. Also returning are Claudia Jesse as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Polly Walker as Lady Featherington, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The season also features Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres on May 16, followed by Part 2 on June 13. The first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Check out the teaser below.

