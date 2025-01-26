Bridgerton Season 4 is currently in production. Alongside the production, there's even a Valentine's Day event in London, let by Season 4 leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha. Last year, ahead of Season 3, they debuted a Market Experience in New York, but now it seems that the success of the show has caused Netflix to up the ante. In a 2024 report from Luminate, Bridgerton Season 3 has the second-highest viewing figures for streaming last year. The season garnered 11 billion minutes of watch time. The series was only beat out by Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once, another Netflix success. Bridgerton Season 3 currently has the highest Rotten Tomatoes combination of critic's and audience scores. The season sports a Certified Fresh 87% critic's score and a 78% audience score.

Season 3 of Bridgerton was based on the fourth book of Julia Qunn's series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Season 3's leads were third Bridgerton brother, Colin, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan. The second season, based on book two, The Viscount Who Loved Me, left off with the big secret of Lady Whistledown found out by Penelope's best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). After nearly being ruined (in society's eyes) by an entry in the gossip pamphlet Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, Eloise had every right to be upset that her best friend of all people would be the one to say those things. Part of Season 3 is then spent with Eloise burdened with the knowledge of Lady Whistledown's true identity, as the hunt to expose her continues.

Eloise's and Colin's Reactions to Lady Whistledown Are Better in the Show