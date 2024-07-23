The Big Picture Get ready to swoon as Benedict Bridgerton takes the lead in Season 4 of Bridgerton, exploring the marriage mart and a famous masked ball.

The upcoming season will delve into Benedict's journey as he searches for "The Lady in Silver."

There is currently no release date for the fourth season.

Well, we suspected, but it's official. Today, Netflix revealed that Season 4 of their hit regency romance series Bridgerton is set to follow the second-oldest brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) as he enters the marriage mart at long last. An announcement video shared by the streamer not only reveals that Thompson's Benedict will at long-last be taking the lead in the new season, but it also picks up that little nugget dropped at the end of Season 3, and reveals that we will be getting a look at the famous Bridgerton masked ball.

The ball might not be "famous" per se to fans of the show, since we've yet to see it onscreen, despite Eloise (Claudia Jesse) suggesting that this is something Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) has hosted before. But for fans of the book, the masquerade ball is a key moment in the story of Benedict Bridgerton. It's at that ball where he first meets Sophie Beckett, the woman who will eventually become the love of his life, but who remains a mystery to him for years — it is a masked ball, after all.

While Netflix has yet to confirm that Sophie Beckett will appear in Season 4, a post on TUDUM gives fans reason to hope, as the article announcing Benedict's leading man role in the new season reads, "[T]he man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver." Back in June, Collider exclusively revealed that casting was underway for a character named "Emily" to appear in Season 4. According to the casting notice, "Emily" is East Asian, 24-30 years old, plucky, endlessly resourceful, and has trouble trusting others. Further casting details — specifically that the role will involve nudity and scenes of a sexual nature — suggest that "Emily" is likely a love interest for one of the Bridgerton siblings. Given that the character description sounds awfully like Sophie, and given that productions often use code names for privacy and to prevent spoilers from leaking, it's also entirely possible Emily is one such code name.

What Else Is Happening in 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Given that this confirmation that Benedict is taking center stage is the first major update we've had on Season 4 — besides showrunner Jess Brownell's confirmation that the season will likely premiere in two years — anything else we can glean about Season 4 is pure speculation at this point. It goes without saying that the season will likely continue to explore Benedict's pansexuality, since it was a desire for that exploration that stopped him from seriously pursuing Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). Season 3 ended with Francesca (Hannah Dodd) off to Scotland with her new husband John Stirling (Victor Alli). Joining them on their trip up north is Eloise, as well as John's cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza).

Michaela's presence is very telling for book fans, who know that Francesca's relationship with John is cut tragically short. She eventually finds comfort in the presence of his cousin (Michael in the books) and, eventually, through their grief, the two of them fall in love. Meanwhile, Eloise's book sees her run away to the home of Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) after the death of his wife Marina (Ruby Barker), but the show's decision to instead send her to Scotland with her sister seems to suggest major changes are coming to her story. While none of this has been confirmed, of course, it entirely possible Season 4 of Bridgerton will also set these plot threads in motion.

There is currently no release date for Bridgerton Season 4. The first three seasons are streaming on Netflix now. Check out the announcement video above.

