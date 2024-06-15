Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Bridgerton Season 3 finale.

The Big Picture Benedict Bridgerton has expanded the world of Bridgerton by exploring areas outside high society.

Benedict's potential love story in Season 4 could further expand the series by introducing a working-class love interest.

As Benedict drifts through life, audiences can expect a love interest to strike, reviving his world and enriching the series.

Dearest gentle reader, the third season of Bridgerton has audiences buzzing! The hit Netflix romance series has spent its latest season chronicling the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Now that the longtime friends are now married and the angst between them has settled, it’s time to look ahead to what awaits the audience in the highly anticipated fourth season. For the past three seasons, audiences have become accustomed to the ways of the ton. We’ve been confined to the ways of society that, at times, have felt restrictive. There’s more to explore in Mayfair, and thanks to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the world of Bridgerton could expand even more in Season 4.

Benedict Connects Audiences to the Outskirts of ‘Bridgerton’ Society

At his wedding reception during the Season 3 finale “Into the Light,” John Stirling (Victor Alli) makes a speech where he highlights a trait in each of the Bridgerton siblings in attendance. When describing Benedict Bridgerton, the adjective he chooses is "openness," which is an accurate description of how the Bridgerton series has used him thus far. Of the eight Bridgerton siblings, Benedict is the most open to exploring the world outside the society he’s grown up in. Being the second son of a prestigious family, he has the privilege to travel and interact with others deemed outside the ballrooms of high society.

Benedict has been the audience’s conduit to areas beyond high society since the beginning. In season 1, he befriends Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden), an artist who first takes Benedict under his wing. Henry introduces him to a different side of society at the parties he throws, where working members of society, like Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale), mingle with the elite; it’s during one of these parties that Benedict and Genevieve begin hooking up casually for the remainder of the season. It’s also while attending one of these parties that Benedict discovers that Henry is gay. Prior to this, Benedict had never been exposed to members of the ton who don’t conform to the heteronormative status quo. Despite learning this, Benedict is accepting of his friend and his hidden lifestyle.

Through his friendship with Henry in Season 1, Benedict discovers his interest in art, which he pursues throughout Season 2. In the second season, Benedict applies and is accepted into the Royal Academy of Art. During his time there, he continues to interact with artists who reside outside his typical circles in high society. Speaking of his friendships, even without Simon (Regé-Jean Page) around, Benedict remains friends with Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), a boxer who decides to open his own gentlemen’s club; Benedict even becomes a loyal patron once Will’s club opens. Also, for good measure, Benedict opens up his mind by experimenting with drugs while visiting Aubrey Hall with his family.

After dropping out of the Royal Academy of Art, much of the third season of Bridgerton sees Benedict drifting without much purpose. However, that doesn’t mean Benedict’s worldview is done expanding. Through his situationship with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio), Benedict has opened himself up to exploring his own sexuality beyond the scope of what he knows. Tilley helps Benedict see how insulated the ton really is when it comes to sexual expression. Although it is short-lived, his sexual encounters with Tilley and Paul make Benedict realize that he enjoys this newfound sexual liberation too much to be anchored to any one person. Benedict has lamented how he’s been adrift much of season 3; and now, he has embraced being lost at sea and discovering new parts of himself and the world around him.

Benedict's Love Story Can Expand ‘Bridgerton’s World Further

Although Colin Bridgerton has traveled the most and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) continues to expand her mind through a more modern worldview, Benedict is the Bridgerton sibling who has consistently explored new areas of society around him in Mayfair. Even though Benedict has learned more about himself in Season 3, that doesn’t mean he’s done opening himself to what life and society have to offer. In fact, Benedict is in the perfect position for his world to change entirely by love in a way that strays outside societal norms.

Benedict is in a period of chasing merriment and a good time, but as Tilley explains to him during their last meeting, it grows tiring, always searching for a good time. Benedict isn’t looking to settle down, yet he ends the season lonelier than ever. Without Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Eloise, Tilley, or Paul, he continues to drift through the world. Before Eloise decides to join Francesca (Hannah Dodd) for a visit to Scotland, Benedict confesses to Eloise that the next thing he’ll learn about himself or the world might change him entirely. This statement, connected to where he ends the season, acts as an albatross to where his arc goes from here.

With how open and unique he is within the world of Bridgerton, it's not unreasonable to expect that Benedict would be the one to step outside society to find love. Benedict falling in love in Season 4 has the potential to expand the series even further because of who he falls in love with. Thanks to a future masquerade ball mentioned by Eloise, we do know Benedict’s life is going to change very soon. In the Benedict-centric Bridgerton book by Julia Quinn, An Offer From A Gentleman, Benedict meets a lady in silver at the Bridgerton masquerade ball, and it’s love at first sight. (The lady in silver is in fact Sophie Beckett, an earl’s bastard daughter turned maid.) If the Netflix series plans to adapt An Offer From A Gentleman similarly to how they adapted Romancing Mr. Bridgerton for Season 3, then through Benedict, audiences will have the opportunity to see the life of the ton through the perspective of his working-class love interest. This could offer valuable commentary while continuing to build the world.

Benedict Bridgerton has never been in love with anyone. He may have been able to tap into a poet’s perspective when explaining poetry to Anthony back in Season 2, but he has yet to look at a person and feel inspiration and delight in their beauty. His relationship with Tilley and Paul was good in the moment, in order to connect Benedict to undiscovered parts of himself, but it lacked the ability to revive his spirit the same way art did. As Bridgerton looks ahead to its future, Benedict’s storyline is ripe with possibilities of enriching the world, particularly through his own unique love story found outside the ton.

