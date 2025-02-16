Dearest gentle reader, the upcoming season of Bridgerton is set to see the ton taken for a ride by one elusive Lady in Silver, a lady who is most definitely after the heart of one eligible bachelor, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). Unbeknownst to the free-spirited, independent Benedict, his vow to journey alone is on track to be broken when he meets Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

The pair meet at a masquerade ball, protecting both of their identities, removing social class from the equation, and making it solely a meeting of the hearts. Whilst Benedict's carefree nature is well known to viewers, the season will see new layers pulled back on the character, showing his more vulnerable side. Sophie, on the other hand, who is a fresh face to the ton, will turn Benedict's world around when they meet. Teasing what is to come for her character at Bridgerton's virtual Season of Love showcase, Ha revealed:

“Sophie is a super headstrong character and she’s very independent but she craves and yearns for love and just because this man kind of enters her life she doesn’t surrender everything, she doesn’t give up everything. There’s this sense of self-respect and dignity for herself. I think the most interesting thing for me was the journey of her realizing being that vulnerable and also realizing that asking for help isn’t a weakness and that she too deserves love and I think that was really fascinating.”

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Will Be Based on Julia Quinn's 'An Offer From a Gentleman'