Dearest gentle reader, this author has some news you will be most happy to hear. That's right, the rumor mill of the Ton has been swirlling for quite some time on who will join diamonds of the season: Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), in the upcoming season of Bridgerton, and this author can finally unveil that the series may well have just found its Mrs. Crabtree in one Susan Brown (Game of Thrones).

On the website for Brown's talent management, Hamilton Hodell, her credits include the role of the beloved Mrs. Crabtree under Bridgerton. Dedicated readers of Julia Quinn's novels will immediately recognize Mrs. Crabtree as an indirect catalyst in Benophie's romance. She is a housekeeper at My Cottage who works for Benedict and ultimately plays a key role in bringing the pair together in An Offer From a Gentleman.

In the book, Mrs. Crabtree and her husband work as caretakers at Benedict's country home. While Sophie does light housework for them, Mrs. Crabtree strives to treat Sophie as a guest after finding her at My Cottage with Benedict. Brown has not yet been formally announced as the latest cast member added to the line-up.

What Is Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' About?