Sophie will be the love interest for Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton, who is leading the new season.

Based on Julia Quinn's novels, Bridgerton follows the glamorous and treacherous world of Regency London.

I love it when speculation pays off. Just two months after a mysterious casting announcement, and one month after confirmation that Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) would be leading the upcoming Bridgerton Season 4, we finally know who will be playing his mysterious Lady in Silver. Variety is reporting that Yerin Ha is set to join the cast of the hit regency romance drama as none other than Sophie Beckett.

Two months ago, Collider exclusively reported that a casting announcement had gone out for the upcoming season of the hit Netflix drama, with producers seeking a young woman to play "Emily," described as an East Asian female between 24-30 years old who is "plucky, endlessly resourceful, and [has] trouble trusting others." Our resident "Benophie" expert — that is to say Benedict/Sophie — Meredith Loftus speculated that the character description was close enough to the book version of Sophie, and that "Emily" could reasonably be a placeholder name for the beloved character. And it looks like she was right!

What Do We Know About 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

As of right now, the news of Sophie's casting is the biggest update we've got on the upcoming season, apart from showrunner Jess Brownell's update that it will take two years for the series to return to our screens. Last month, Netflix revealed that Season 4 will be led by Benedict Bridgerton as he finally takes the leap and joins the marriage mart. The news came along with the nugget that the season will feature the book series' famous masked ball, the very ball where Benedict first lays eyes on Sophie, then just a mysterious Lady in Silver living out her best Cinderella moment. It's just one of several iconic book moments fans can hope to see in the new batch of episodes when they premiere.

Beyond that, all we can do is speculate. Season 3 might have wrapped things up neatly for Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), and seen Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) headed off to India to welcome their first child, but things are still up in the air for Eloise (Claudia Jesse), who in her search for direction and purpose ended the season heading off to Scotland with her sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Francesca's husband John Stirling (Victor Alli), and John's cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza), who presents something of a complication for the quietest Bridgerton sister.

There is currently no release date for Bridgerton Season 4. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

