Dearest gentle reader, the announcement of the season has dawned upon us. Netflix has unveiled Bridgerton's Season 4's diamond to be, and soon to be love interest of one Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), one Sophie Baek.

Sophie Baek, who Collider previously unmasked to be the beating heart of the upcoming series, is set to be brought to life by Dune: Prophecy actress Yerin Ha. As the new details reveal, Sophie Baek has spent much of her life working as a maid under the thumb of the ton's elite, but her world is transformed when she masks herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) illusive masquerade ball—leading to an impromptu meeting with Benedict Bridgerton.

Avid watchers of the show will know that Benedict is somewhat of an oddball in his famous family with his siblings all rapidly settling down with their respective spouses—his little sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) mostly recently tying the knot—whilst he grapples with the idea of being tied down. This means Sophie will undoubtedly have a task on her hands taming Benedict's wild side, which was most recently explored in season three as he indulged in a ménage à trois, only to end up vowing to embark on a journey of self-discovery instead.

The Bridgerton TV universe has become somewhat famed for embracing mixed-race couples, with Season 4 set to follow in its footsteps. In fact, the only exception amongst the Bridgertons is Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) long-awaited union in Season 3. However, even their relationship broke the mold for what most historical romances look like in media.

Who Is Sophie Baek?

If one thing is clear, Sophie is sure to be something of an enigma to capture Benedict's attention. Sophie has had something of a tragic life and is no stranger to finding her way around the obstacles created to stop her. It is precisely that narrative which enticed lead actress Ha. “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” Ha, told Netflix's Tudum. “Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”

She also teased how Sophie is a character of layers, using her mask (metaphorical and literal) to both conceal and reveal parts of her deep-rooted emotional self, presumably to Benedict. If previous seasons are anything to go by, this means we could finally see more of Benedict's depth come to the surface with Sophie potentially helping him to uncover the parts of himself he has been determined to discover, and whilst we have certainly seen this on the physical side, there has been plenty left to desire on the emotional side.

There is clearly plenty for the ton and avid watchers alike to be excited about the upcoming season. Unfortunately, audiences are in for a hefty two-year wait before another return to the regency drama. Stay tuned to Collider for more details. In the meantime, you can watch previous seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix now, and you can read the full brief on who the mysterious Sophie Baek is below:

Sophie Baek has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances -- which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

