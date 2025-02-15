Dearest gentle reader, this author is pleased to reveal that loyal lovers of the ton are set to embark on a wild ride in Season 4 of Bridgerton. Previous seasons of the regal drama have put the spotlight on strong women who will not settle for the bare minimum, and this upcoming season is no exception. Season 4 will spotlight the forbidden love story of artsy Bridgerton brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) and new entry Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Sophie does not share Benedict's privileged background, instead working as a lady's maid. The pair meet in a chance encounter, or twist of fate, at a masquerade ball held by the Bridgerton family. In a true Cinderella-style tale, Benedict and Sophie come face to face with concealed identities, hidden behind the comfort of their respective masks. Evidently, this is not the only Cinderella-esque aspect of the story as showrunner Jess Brownell revealed this princess trope will sit at the heart of Season 4. However, it will feature a significant twist with Sophie teased as "no damsel in distress."

Revealing the fresh take on the Cinderella narrative at Bridgerton's virtual Season of Love event, Brownell explained:

"Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha could not be better cast in these roles. Benedict is a character who we have all been rooting for years. We're completely invested in his story, it's been really exciting to try and shake him out of his normal routine and I think the only way we were able to do that is with a character as dynamic as Sophie. Sophie, she is based in a Cinderella trope but she is no damsel in distress, she is someone who has chess moves, who is always thinking two, [or] three steps ahead, so she is absolutely going to throw Benedict for a loop and Yerin just brings this incredible feistiness, humor and vulnerability to the role. She is the only person who could play this role and we are so lucky to have her."

Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' Will Not Arrive on Netflix Until 2026

The exciting revelation hints at Sophie's deep and complex personality, a likely reason Benedict finds himself drawn to her. When audiences last left Benedict, he had recently abandoned his ménage à trois in pursuit of self-discovery, with marriage very much off the cards. Clearly, there is something in Sophie that he is unable to ignore. Despite their differing social classes, they are both guarded, fearful and somewhat trapped under the weight of the expectations surrounding them. This is exactly what audiences can expect to play out when the pair's universes collide.

Unfortunately, eager viewers of the ton still have quite the wait ahead of them as Bridgerton season four is not set to air until 2026. The previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix now.