One of Netflix's best-ever series, Bridgerton's impact on modern television is easy to see. From its innovative first outing to its indulgent second, the recent third had a high bar to reach, but boy did it reach it. With some already declaring this the best season of the show so far, it is understandable that many are wondering whether there will be another.

In total, eight Bridgerton books have been made, which certainly puts the franchise in good stead to continue this raunchy journey. The most recent outing, Season 3, saw much of the story based upon Julia Quinn's "Romancing Mister Bridgerton", although there were several narrative changes to the source material. This is the fourth book out of eight in the selection, meaning there is plenty of content to keep adapting and plenty of smiles to keep adorning the faces of millions. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at whether Bridgerton will be receiving a Season 4.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

What Happened in 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

For the first time, Bridgerton's third season was about a pair that had previously had a story explored in the show, Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). After finding a spark in previous outings, their love was jeopardized after Penelope overheard Colin saying unkindly things about her, claiming he would never dream of courting her. As Season 3 opens, Colin is the most eligible bachelor in London, with Penelope his dream match - not that he is willing to admit it. Frustrated with Colin, Penelope believes her best option for happiness is to settle for Sam Phillips' Lord Debling, which rings the alarm bells of Colin, who rushes to engage in their romance, with Part 1 of Season 3 ending with a flustering sexual encounter in the back of a carriage. Not one to be completely ungentlemanly, Colin proposes to Penelope as she exits, but will she say yes?

As Part 2 begins, it is clear the engagement is on, with the Featherington and Bridgerton families preparing for their upcoming nuptials. However, the pair's happiness hangs on Penelope's hidden identity as the infamous Lady Whistledown, with the reveal of her secret likely to bring down their future. One person who knows of Penelope's identity is her former best friend Eloise, who now has the chance to use her knowledge against her. Eloise gives Penelope until midnight to announce her true identity, or she will do it herself. However, when the clock strikes midnight, Cressida (Jessica Madsen) lies and announces she is Lady Whistledown to escape a planned marriage. After finally telling Colin the truth, he is rightfully upset, but eventually agrees to honor their engagement. With the cogs turning and the truth better out than in, Penelope is forced to admit the truth to the entire Ton, escaping the clutches of blackmail and her own anxiety.

The future of Bridgerton is shaken forever now that Penelope is writing under her real name. The wheels look to be set in motion for Francesca to star in Season 4, with the likes of Eloise, Kate, and Anthony all leaving London. Hopefully, they will return, although the choice to bring many twists and turns compared to the source material in Season 3 means that, truly, anything could happen. Simply put, dearest gentle readers, the future of Bridgerton looks bright.

Is 'Bridgerton' Getting a Fourth Season?

Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hold onto your headdresses, Bridgerton is coming back for Season 4. Upon the announcement of Season 3 in April 2021, a fourth season was also greenlit. Expectations remain that this fourth season will be based on an entirely new Bridgerton sibling, perhaps even one of the younger children, or maybe even Miss Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) herself. Whether it is a journey into love beyond boundaries for the matriarch, or perhaps a journey into learning to love despite bitter preconceptions for Eloise (Claudia Jessie), eyes will surely be glued to the screens as endearing romance and risqué rendezvouses light up our lives once again.

One name that has been suggested for the fourth season is that of Francesca Bridgerton, a character that grew in confidence and exposure during Season 3. Originally portrayed by Ruby Stokes, the role was given to Hannah Dodd for Bridgerton's third outing, with showrunner Jess Brownell hinting heavily that this may be the case in Season 4. In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Brownell said:

"Her book, for those who know, covers a lot more ground and just a lot more time than some of the other stories, so it felt important to get her started so that we have enough time to develop all the facets of her story. Also, just on a practical level, now that several of the elder siblings have gotten married, and those actors are getting busier with other projects, there's room on the show now to bring some of those younger siblings more into the foreground. So, it felt like it was the right time to develop Francesca a little bit more."

What is 'Bridgerton' Season 4 About?

Image via Netflix

Based on Julia Quinn's iconic set of novels and adapted by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows the lives of Regency-era London's gentry. Set in an alternate version of history in which George III introduced racial equality across his realm, the show follows the titular family, Bridgerton, and all the repressed sexual conquests and hunts for love that come with it. Debuting in 2020, the show became an instant hit, tapping into the fond love the world has for deep romance in the gorgeous British countryside, thanks in no small part to the work of Jane Austen. Each season of the series focuses on a new couple, with the first centered on the burgeoning love between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), and the second on the forbidden romance between Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). The saucy scandal and intricate gossip of high society are spread via the word of Lady Whistledown, an unknown persona that reveals secrets via her scandal sheet. An official synopsis for Bridgerton reads, "The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society."