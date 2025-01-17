The filming for Bridgerton Season 4 is currently underway. Season 4 of the hit Netflix Regency Era drama will adapt the third book in the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn: An Offer From a Gentleman. The book focuses on the second Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. Opposite Thompson this season is Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in the Cinderella-inspired plot. As filming continues, we know that most of the Bridgerton clan is expected to be there right alongside Ha and Thompson, including Wicked's Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. And what is a Viscount without his Viscountess? Simone Ashley will be returning as Viscountess Kate Sharma Bridgerton. There's one important family member who was noticeably absent from the show's third installment and that was our original Diamond of the Season, Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor. In an interview with The Direct, Dyenvor says she's "still waiting on that call," to return as the Duchess of Hastings.

She says, "I mean, they've not called me yet. And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now." The fourth season has been filming since last fall, and with about four and a half months of filming gone, it may very well be that the Duchess of Hastings will not be returning to Mayfair. It gutted fans to learn in 2023 that Dynevor wouldn't return for the third season, based on the fourth book: Romancing Mister Bridgerton. While Daphne's role in the books diminishes as the books go on, the departure doesn't necessarily mean it should be mirrored in a television series that's already taken a number of creative liberties in the adaptation.

Daphne Started It All and That Should Carry Enough Weight for Phoebe Dynevor To Return