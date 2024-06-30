Dearest gentle readers, the winding tale of Season 3 may have waved goodbye, with the show's most pertinent and persisting plot thread neatly laid to rest, but the story of Bridgerton still has much more to give. Julia Quinn's novels have been deftly adapted for the small screen by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, with the veteran producer using all her expertise to craft a series that would swiftly become a modern classic.

The most recent season saw a controversial spin on the original novels are two previously faithful seasons, with tense twists, shocking reveals, and steamy carriage antics, making Bridgerton's most recent outing the most talked about yet. With that in mind, and with the cast, crew, and others mentioning perhaps a little more than they ought to about what lies in store, here is an early look at everything we know about Bridgerton Season 4 so far.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

6 When is 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Coming Out?

Image via Netflix

As yet, there is no confirmed release date for Bridgerton's fourth season. However, that didn't stop showrunner Jess Brownell from shedding some light on the matter. In a conversation with The Wrap, Brownell said:

"I’ll be honest, yearly is probably out of the cards. This is such a giant production. It is like making eight short feature films, just in terms of how many storylines we have to write, and then the production obviously is an enormous undertaking. We are doing everything in our power to start releasing seasons more quickly, but once a year might be a hard target to hit."

Although a potential 2026 release date seems frustrating, all good things come to those who wait, and an increase in quality is worth viewers' patience. Stay tuned to Collider to find out when an exact release date or window is announced.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Once again, Netflix will play host to a fourth season of Bridgerton, joining the streamer's eye-popping collection of some of the world's biggest shows. Currently, all three seasons of Bridgerton released thus far are available for your viewing pleasure, although you might want to give Season 3, Episode 5, "Tick Tock", a miss if you're with your parents.

Watch on Netflix

4 Is There a Trailer For 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Understandably, given production is yet to even begin for the season, there is not yet a trailer for Bridgerton Season 4. Promotional material will soon start to be slowly released, with Collider your one-stop spot for all the latest Ton gossip.

3 Who Will Be in the Cast For 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Close

Thankfully, it has already been confirmed that many of Season 3's ensemble will be returning for Season 4. This includes the likes of Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Luke Newton as Colin, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Hannah Dodd as Francesca, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus, Polly Walker as Philipa, Jessica Madsen as Cressida, as well as many more. However, two fan favorites in Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his pregnant wife Kate (Simone Ashley) may not be returning after the pair left for India to have their child. With Bailey expected to be busy starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in the next Jurassic World installment, it is likely the pair may sadly not return.

One character whose future might be in jeopardy is that of Bridgerton's narrator, especially now that the Lady Whistledown saga has found its conclusion. However, veteran actress Julie Andrews is a fond favorite of viewers, as well as showrunner Brownell, who expressed as much in her interview with The Wrap. Brownell said, "It’s Julie Andrews — I’m obsessed with her. I would hate to lose her from the show. While she is, in many ways, the voice of Penelope when she was trying to hide herself, I also think she’s just become so iconic as the voice of Lady Whistledown. So we’re playing with different ideas in season four, and people have to wait and see where we go with that."

2 What Will 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Be About?

Image via Netflix

The story of three Bridgerton siblings has come and gone, with Daphne (Phoebe Dyvenor), Anthony, and, most recently, Colin all finding their one true love in the Regency London sun. However, there are still several Bridgerton siblings potentially looking for their happily ever after, namely Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. This doesn't even account for their mother, Violet, who is unlikely to become the next leading lady of Season 4, but that won't stop fans from hoping. In reality, it looks as if, based on the events of Season 3, it will be Benedict who becomes the next Bridgerton to face Cupid's arrow.

This is heavily hinted at during Season 3's closing moments, although only eagle-eyed lovers of the source material may have noticed. At the end of the season, it is mentioned that a masquerade ball will soon be taking place, with this the exact spot where Benedict meets his one true love, Sophie, in the original novels... or should we be calling her by her codename, Emily? However, Francesca's burgeoning relationship with her husband, John Stirling (Victor Alli), also looks set to be unpacked further, excitingly in the hilly climbs of Scotland, after the pair, along with her sister Eloise, and his cousin, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza), left at the end of Season 3. Many have also called for Cressida to get her chance at a redemption arc in Season 4, although that remains to be seen.

Exact plot information about Season 4 won't be known for a while yet. Once upon a time, Bridgerton paid close attention to its source material, with the books a fair pull for speculation within the fanbase. If Season 3 has taught us anything, it's that the show is now willing to divert from the novels, leaving the possibilities for a fourth season potentially endless. Excitingly, with Bridgerton's stock higher than ever and an expected two-year wait, the next season will most likely be the biggest and boldest yet.

1 Who is Behind 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Image via Netflix

The most recent season was headed up by showrunner Brownell, with both her and the season's success seeing her expected to return for Season 4 alongside creator and executive producer Chris Van Dusen. News regarding other behind-the-scenes contributors remains small, but hopefully we will see the return of the likes of directors Tom Verica and Tricia Brock, writers Geetika Lizardi and Daniel Robinson, as well as producers such as Holden Chang and Marco Esquivel.