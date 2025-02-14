Dearest Gentle Reader, it has been quite an exciting day for Bridgerton fans indeed. After the release of new images and a sneak peek for Season 4, the Ton is a-buzz (don't tell Anthony Bridgerton) over the upcoming love story between one Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). During the Season of Love event, Thompson and Ha, along Golda Rosheuvel and showrunner Jess Brownell were asked their favorite filming location. Thompson and Ha's answer will delight #Benophie fans to no end.

"I have to say..." Thompson explains, "without going into too much detail, My Cottage was pretty... cause there's a whole... I guess we spend a lot of time there." Ha chimes in, agreeing, "You were there a long time." Thompson says it wasn't just the pretty location that made him pick My Cottage. "It was also the first time that really we got to act together, you know, so that was really special." Thompson is just as excited as the fans are, saying, "I'm looking forward to people seeing that."

What Is My Cottage?

"My Cottage" is the name of Benedict's cottage in the English countryside. It's really just called My Cottage. In Julia Quinn's third book An Offer From a Gentleman, that the season is based on, that's where Sophie and Benedict go after meeting. In the book, two years have passed between the Masquerade Ball where Benedict and a mysterious Lady in Silver (Sophie in disguise) meet and Benedict attending a party at Phillip Cavender's home. When Benedict rescues Sophie from an incident at the party, they travel to My Cottage (the name though coined by a previous owner, Benedict keeps it in the book). After driving through the rain, Benedict falls ill, and it's up to Sophie to nurse him back to health. The sneak peek released today in honor of the Season of Love event gave fans a look inside My Cottage with the pair struggling to find a way to light a fire.

My Cottage is an incredibly important location for Sophie and Benedict's love story. With the two "spending a lot of time there" as Thompson and Ha explained, that will hopefully also mean fans will get the lake scene from the book. For those unfamiliar with it, the lake scene happens after Benedict is on the mend, takes a naked swim in the lake, and Sophie accidentally sees him. The scene is both sensual and funny, building the bond between Sophie and Benedict that much more. Though, if they stay as faithful as Brownwell said today, eventually the duo will head back to Mayfair and Sophie will become a maid in the Bridgerton household. Not for long, of course, as love will eventually prevail.

You can watch past seasons of Bridgerton now on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.