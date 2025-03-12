All good things must come to an end and that's on the horizon for the filming for the fourth season of the hit Netflix Regency-era series, Bridgerton. While at Paris Fashion Week, Bridgerton Season 4 lead Yerin Ha talked with Women's Wear Daily and gave fans a filming update. Ha explains, "We just finished block three and we’re heading into block four now." Ha stars opposite Luke Thompson in the fourth season of Bridgerton. It's based on the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, from Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series. The Cinderella-esque story will see the second Bridgerton sibling and second-eldest brother finding love with Sophie Baek, played by Ha.

She goes on to tell WWD, that the filming progress right now is "the final stint of the long marathon. But it’s just been so wonderful and work has never felt like work. It’s just felt like playtime. It’s been so nice." In playing Sophie Baek, Ha says she's learned things about herself. "Sometimes in love you can lose part of yourself," Ha explains. "And I think that’s what I love so much about Sophie, and she teaches me a lot actually as well, about 'don’t change yourself for anyone'." Playing Sophia has instilled an important lesson into Ha. "Stay true to your lane and surround yourself with people that will respect you at the same time."

Ha Explains Her Favorite 'Bridgerton' Costume

Image via Netflix

One of the things fans go ga-ga over season in and out for Bridgerton is the costumes. The extravagant Regency-era (and sometimes more Regency-era inspired) costumes makes fans go wide-eye in awe. Season 4 is expected to be no different, particularly with the season kicking off the Masquerade Ball, where Sophie and Benedict first meet. The inciting incident just so happens to be the reason for Ha's favorite costume. "The Silver Masquerade costume is probably the most extravagant because otherwise I’m in maid costumes and I’m always scrubbing floors, ironing socks and napkins and all this kind of stuff." After the masquerade the Sophie sneaks out to and meets Benedict, without spoiling too much, she spends the next part of her life as a maid, until she meets Benedict again.

As for other favorites, during the Season of Love event, both Ha and Thompson revealed that their favorite scenes to shoot were at My Cottage (yes that's really the name). My Cottage is the estate that Benedict owns and where the majority of Season 4 will likely take place before moving to the Ton and Bridgerton House. The scenes at My Cottage will build Sophie and Benedict's relationship. Thompson explained, "I have to say... without going into too much detail, My Cottage was pretty... cause there's a whole... I guess we spend a lot of time there." Ha agrees, "You were there a long time." Thomspon goes on to explain, "It was also the first time that really we got to act together, you know, so that was really special."

Bridgerton Season 4 is nearing the end of filming. You can watch past seasons now on Netflix.