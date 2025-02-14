Happy Valentine's Day indeed! At the Bridgerton Season of Love event, fans got a look at Bridgerton Season 4 for the first time and that, yes includes a look at our beloved and anticipated Benophie. Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha stealing the hearts of Bridgerton fans everywhere this Valentine's Day. The new images also give us a look at Sophie's family, played by Isabella Wei (Posy Li), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), and Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun). The main event, teased at the end of Season 3, is Lady Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) Masquerade Ball. That is where our two leads will meet. Benedict encounters his Lady in Silver, a disguised Sophie who snuck out for one night of freedom, and steals away, not to be seen again for some time.

In the first look video, we also get to see the return of other members of the Bridgerton clan, including Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Francesca Stirling (Hannah Dodd), Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt) as well as the in-laws of course Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli), Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan). Netflix has also officially confirmed that Simone Ashley will return as Lady Kate Bridgerton. Fans will also get to see the return of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). Netflix also released a series of images for the upcoming season that featured at the Masquerade and elsewhere within the world of Bridgerton. We've got our first updated look at Penelope and Colin's growing son (so there doesn't seem to be a huge time jump between the end of Season 3 and the beginning of Season 4) as well as the continued flirtation between Violet and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis).

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Will Feature "A Spectacular Night"