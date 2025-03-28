The fourth season of Bridgerton is gearing up to shock audiences with plenty of drama and plot twists. New images from upcoming episodes of the Netflix smash hit have been released, giving audiences a taste of what's to come in the next step for the television adaptation based on the novels by Julia Quinn. As always, love is in the air for the richest families in London. The last installment of the show followed Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) falling in love after years of innocent flirting and intense looks. This time around, things may not be as charming for the protagonists of the story.

The new images from the next season of Bridgerton show two best friends attempting to reconnect. Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) had grown apart due to how the former Featherington girl didn't tell anyone that she was actually Lady Whistledown, the mysterious gossip master voiced by Julie Andrews. It appears that the new season of Bridgerton will allow the young women to move on from the issues they had. As if that wasn't enough, audiences also got a new look at the Li sisters, two new characters who will change the dynamics of the ton.

The Li sisters will be portrayed by Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei. Mao returns to the acclaimed Netflix adaptation after starring as Rosamund in several episodes of the story, with Wei joining the show after appearing in projects such as Black Doves and The Crow. Every time a new season of Bridgerton premieres on Netflix, the supporting cast changes in order to accommodate the love story that will steal the spotlight. Viewers are about to find out why the Li family will be featured more prominently in upcoming episodes.

The Secret Has Been Revealed

The third season of Bridgerton allowed the high society of London to find out that Penelope Featherington (now legally a Bridgerton) was the one who had been exposing their secrets through a magazine. How will the city react to Lady Whistledown's identity being revealed, and how will it affect everyone close to Penelope? The fourth installment of Bridgerton will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. When it comes to returning cast members, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will return as Anthony and Kate, respectively.

A release date for the fourth season of Bridgerton hasn't been confirmed by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.