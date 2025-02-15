Season 2 of Bridgerton sent the hearts of millions into overdrive when Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) the cold and shut-off eldest Bridgerton brother with the weight of the world on his shoulders met his match in no-nonsense-taken Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The season marked the slow unraveling of the pair in a true enemies-to-lovers trope that saw Anthony go from courting Kate's younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) to becoming utterly obsessed, choked, honor-hanging-by-a-thread over his feelings for Kate. After professing his love in a climatic season finale, the pair rode off into the pall mall-shaped sunset. The couple only made a brief appearance last season, which put the spotlight on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) friends-to-lovers romance. The good news for Kanthony lovers is that the duo will be making a collective return to season four, with their romance on full display and the pair more in love than before.

During the show's Season of Love special virtual event, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell revealed:

"We've got Anthony returning, Johnny Bailey, which we're very excited about. I can reveal here for the first time today that we also have Simone Ashley returning. So, Kanthony will be together again and we will get to be seeing more of their marital bliss and seeing their baby as well so lots of fun."

Although an exciting prospect, Brownell did not reveal how many episodes the loved-up couple would appear in, but fans can only hope it will be more than last season.

Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' Will Focus on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek's Romance