Lovers of Netflix's regency romance Bridgerton have come to know and love the beating heart of the tale, the monarch of the ton, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and this was only amplified by the regal spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story which landed back in 2023. One of the most prominent aspects of the show was Queen Charlotte and Lady Agatha Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) bond of sisterhood, even if not by birth. Lovers of the show will be pleased to hear that this precious relationship is set to be explored further in season four of Bridgerton.

During Netflix's virtual Season of Love event, showrunner Jess Brownell revealed:

"It is also all about the relationship between Lady Danbury and the Queen this season. We learned so much about the origin of that friendship on the spin-off so we really wanted to dig into that this season, and you're going to see some new levels and shades from that friendship. Of course, we'll see more from her majesty the Queen. She's got a new relationship with Penelope now that she knows who Lady Whistledown is and her relationship with Lady Danbury is also right at the center of the story."

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Will Spotlight the Love Story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek