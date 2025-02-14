Dearest readers and esteemed members of the ton– love is in full bloom in the world of Bridgerton! The hit regency series follows the prestigious Bridgerton family as the siblings navigate the marriage mart and find true love along the way. The latest season of Bridgerton followed the friends-to-lovers courtship of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Now the baton has been passed to the second eldest son, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).

While the fourth season of the Netflix series is not expected to return until 2026, fans were treated to a virtual fan event, Bridgerton Season of Love. Queen Charlotte herself, Golda Rosheuvel, hosted a panel featuring Thompson, Yerin Ha, who plays Benedict’s love interest Sophie Baek, and showrunner Jess Brownell. The virtual event debuted the first looks of the latest season, including a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel later released to the public.

Based on the beloved romance series by Julia Quinn, it is usually a question how faithful of an adaptation each season is to their respective book. For instance, Bridgerton’s second season took some bigger swings regarding Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his love interest, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). When asked by Rosheuvel what scenes from Benedict’s book, An Offer from a Gentleman, Thompson reveals that this season is very faithful to the book. Brownell chimes in and asserts that she thinks this season is the most faithful to the book. Here’s what Brownell said:

“I do think this season is the most faithful to the book. You know, it really lends itself to adaptation, just plot-wise. Yeah, I think it’s very similar. Of course, some smaller things have changed. Character motivation, especially Benedict’s, is quite different from the book, in that Luke Thompson brings this wonderful sensitivity and self-awareness to the character. In Benedict’s story of trying to woo Sophie, I think the character is a bit more delicate and thoughtful, perhaps, in the way he goes about it.”

Prior to this comment, Brownell confirmed that the masquerade ball from the book would cover a “large chunk of the first episode.” She also went on to reveal that Benedict’s Wiltshire house, My Cottage, will be included this season, as well as a certain scene involving a lake and Benedict going for a swim. Think Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy in the beloved BBC mini-series, Pride and Prejudice.

‘Bridgerton’s Fourth Season Is The Right Time to Expand Its World