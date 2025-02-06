Dearest Gentle Reader, more information about the fourth season of the Netflix Regency-era drama Bridgerton continues to trickle out. In a recent interview, Shondaland executive Betsy Beers spoke with Deadline about some of the things to expect. As we know, production is currently underway and Season 4 will star Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as our leading lad and lady, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Beers, while not revealing too much, did get an insight into the character development awaiting the Bridgerton clan in Season 4.

“Every season is its own story," Beers explains. "Every season has got Bridgerton tones but they’re all different." As for Season 4 specifically, Beers says, "what is wonderful about this [season] is it’s an entirely different set of obstacles than we’ve seen before and everybody in the Bridgerton family right now is in there. They’re all in different stages,” she added. All three main couples from the first three seasons will now have at least one child by the time Season 4 takes place. Daphne and Simon have Auggie, Kate and Anthony have, if keeping to book canon, their son Edmund, and Penelope and Colin also have a son. Francesca and her husband John will likely be off in Scotland for at least part of Season 4. This as the two youngest children of the Bridgerton family, Gregory and Hyacinth, continue towards an age where they can be properly out within society.

What Could Those "Obstacles" Be in Bridgerton Season 4?