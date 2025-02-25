Romantic comedies are formulaic, two people meet, fall in love, third act miscommunication, reconciliation, happily ever after. With a show like Bridgerton that continues to build upon itself by focusing on different members of the same family, fans are allowed to see glimmers of the previous couple's happily ever after. With filming of Season 4 well underway, the new season will allow fans to see into the married life of Season 3's Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). The pair, by the end of the season, had married and had a child. Fans got their first glimpse at #Polin happily together with their son in images released for Season 4.

During the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, both Newton and Coughlan were in attendance, as Bridgerton was nominated. On the red carpet, Newton gave E! News some insight into what Season 4 will look like for Polin. "You don't often see it on screen of just two people living happily ever after—and just that being what it." In the first look released alongside the new images, there are a couple of shots of Newton, Coughlan, and one scene of the pair together, presumably in their room. Coughlan is looking just as forward to Polin's married life, telling Swoon last month, "She’s now Penelope Bridgerton, and that’s the name on the trailer when I go in — it’s quite cute… She’s very much in the family now. It’s very, very sweet. She’s graduated to Bridgerton status."

More Happily Ever Afters in 'Bridgerton' Season 4