Dearest gentle reader, this author has some news that is almost certainly not for the faint of heart. For those desperately awaiting a return to the ton, this author most apologetic to tell you that Bridgerton season four will not be gracing screens until 2026. Netflix's beloved regal drama, which offers all the salacious pomp and romp one could hope for, was sadly omitted from a list of the streaming giant's slate of shows for 2025.

Whilst disappointing, this is not as surprising as some audiences may think given that the trajectory of previous seasons has followed previous patterns. In fact, both seasons two and three had a hefty two-year gap between them, although both ultimately delivered in content. In short, whilst unideal, they have always been worth the wait. Season three brought a long-awaited conclusion to the bubbling friends-to-lovers romance between one Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Miss Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

'Bridgerton' Season Four Will Be Based on Julia Quinn's 'An Offer From a Gentleman'