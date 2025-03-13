As Bridgerton Season 4 filming winds down, fans are looking forward to seeing the return of their favorite characters. Season 4 will adapt An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, giving Benedict (Luke Thompson) his forever love story opposite Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). Most of the ever-expanding Bridgerton clan is expected to return this season, including the Viscount and Viscountess Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

While Bailey was off somehow managing to star in Heartstopper, Fellow Travelers, and Wicked in his time between Bridgerton's Seasons 3 and 4 (seriously, does he sleep?), Ashley recently starred in the Prime Video romantic comedy Picture This opposite Hero Fiennes Tiffin. When speaking with Collider's Christina Radish for the film, Ashley delivered some exciting updates about her return as Viscountess Bridgerton:

"I’m always excited to go back. I was there filming a few weeks ago with the girls and it always just feels like coming back home. Life goes on, but there’s this time capsule on set where nothing really changes. It just keeps growing and growing and growing. All I have to say is how excited and proud I am to see Yerin [Ha] and Luke [Thompson] lead their season. Each season is so special within itself, and I’m really excited for everyone to see what they’ve been up to."

Yes, Sophie and Kate Will Have Scenes Together in 'Bridgerton' Season 4