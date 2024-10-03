Dearest gentle readers, it’s with a cheerful heart that we bring to you the latest news regarding Season 4 of the dearly beloved Bridgerton. As filming of the upcoming season progresses, Simone Ashley, who plays Kathani Sharma Bridgerton aka Viscountess Bridgerton in the first three seasons, has confirmed that she will return and, of course, viewers will see her on-screen husband, the charming Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), by her side.

Ashley announced her return in an interview with Glamour Magazine where she discussed the projects she has been involved in, both past and future ones, including Bridgerton, Sex Education, the psychological thriller film This Tempting Madness, and the upcoming F1, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Remarking on her return for Bridgerton Season 4, the actress couldn’t share more details but only said:

“I know that I am returning, but that’s all I can say. I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better. They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule.”

In addition to Ashley and Bailey’s appearance in the new installment of the Netflix show, other stars confirmed to return are Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Luke Newton as Colin, Luke Thompson as Benedict, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Hannah Dodd as Francesca, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus, Polly Walker as Philipa, Jessica Madsen as Cressida, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte among others.

Benedict Will Find Love in 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Close

It’s no news that Bridgerton Season 4 will primarily center on the romance between the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling Benedict and his Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, with Yerin Ha cast in the role last month. Furthermore, Netflix has confirmed what’s to come in the new chapter via a brief description of Sophie:

"Sophie Baek has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances -- which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton."

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed release date for the new season of Bridgerton, but fans can expect it in 2026. Showrunner Jess Brownell also assured viewers that the series’ team were doing everything possible to release seasons sooner, but a yearly release is impossible given how much work has to be done for such a "giant production."

Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for further information about the highly anticipated season and catch up on past seasons on Netflix.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 4 Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Writers Julia Quinn , Chris Van Dusen , Jess Brownell , Abby McDonald , Joy C. Mitchell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Tom Verica , Tricia Brock Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX