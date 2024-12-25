Bridgerton has been one of Netflix's greatest television series since its debut in 2020. A favorite among audiences and critics, the historical romance series — from Seasons 1 to 3 — has enjoyed favorable scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with the last season boasting a total of 87% critics' score as of this writing. While the third season had already waved its goodbye earlier this year, a new love story will soon unfold as the highly anticipated fourth season has shared a few photos from its recent table read session.

While production on Bridgerton Season 4 is still underway, the cast behind the new season made sure to make the holidays even better for fans with four new photos from the season's table read. Featured in the images were Season 4 leads Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and the show's newest leading lady Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), alongside returning cast members Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton). They are joined by Bridgerton newcomers, Harry Potter's Katie Leung, and The Crow's Isabella Wei. Leung and Wei play Lady Araminta Gun and Posy Li, respectively.

What To Expect in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4?

Close

Consisting of eight episodes, the fourth season will now center on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, who will find himself on the lookout for a woman he only refers to as the Lady in Silver — a woman who captured his attention during Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. The logline for Bridgerton Season 4 reads as follows:

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

In addition to the mentioned cast members above, Season 4 will also be graced by new and familiar faces, including Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as John Stirling, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington.

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix. Check out the photos from the recent Season 4 table read down below:

Your changes have been saved Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Will Tilston , Rege-Jean Page , Ruth Gemmell , Luke Thompson , Isabella Cortese , Martins Imhangbe , Julie Andrews Phoebe Dynevor , Ruby Stokes , Ruby Barker , Claudia Jessie , Adjoa Andoh , Nicola Coughlan , Golda Rosheuvel , Charithra Chandran , Ben Miller , Jonathan Bailey , Florence Hunt , Polly Walker , Shelley Conn , Joanna Bobin , Luke Newton , Simone Ashley Seasons 3 Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Writers Julia Quinn , Chris Van Dusen , Jess Brownell , Abby McDonald , Joy C. Mitchell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Tom Verica , Tricia Brock Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX