The Big Picture Bridgerton Season 4 may take two years, according to showrunner Jess Brownell.

The Season 4 script is nearly complete, but the series will still likely take 2 years to return.

Season 3 Part 2 premieres on June 13.

As fans patiently wait for the highly anticipated second part of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) narrative, they will have to wait a bit longer for Bridgerton Season 4. The fourth season may currently not be on viewers' minds yet, given that they can't wait to witness the conclusion of lovebirds Colin and Penelope's story in the series' Season 3, Part 2, which is set to air on Thursday, June 13, with a final four episodes. Still, diehard fans would naturally be curious to know which of the Bridgertons would be the focus in the next installment.

Showrunner Jess Brownell, who graced the U.K. premiere for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2, shared some Season 4 details with The Hollywood Reporter, hinting at how long fans will have to wait before the next story drops. "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly," she said. "But they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has been keeping viewers enamored with its swooning romance narratives since it first launched on Netflix in December 2020. The show's second season premiered two years later, followed by Part 1 of Season 3 on May 16, 2024. Bridgerton has been so successful that it was renewed for a fourth season in April 2021, and a spin-off series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, telling the story of Queen Charlotte, was also created.

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Script Is Almost Finished

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dearest gentle readers, although it'll be quite a long wait before Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere, showrunner Brownell promises that the new season will be some of her "best work," so you can expect nothing short of perfection. Regarding whom will lead the next season, Brownell said:

"I have almost slipped up a couple of times, so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up. I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers' room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers' room's best work. We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

Brownell failed to precisely divulge which Bridgerton sibling would be the highlight in Season 4, whether Luke Thompson’s Benedict or Claudia Jessie’s Eloise, but do stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of the premiere in two years. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, June 13.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Watch on Netflix