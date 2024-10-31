Bridgerton has been renewed for a fourth season since April 2021, but sadly, fans won’t be getting the new installment till the summer of 2026. While the world waits till then, a couple of teasers have dropped here and there, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come for Luke Thomspon’s Benedict and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek. With Season 4 officially in production at Netflix, TV Insider had a chat with Ha about pop culture influences on the main character’s love story, and surprisingly, the actress had something interesting to say.

Speaking at the Dune: Prophecy premiere in New York City on October 30, Ha admitted that there aren’t many direct influences on Benedict and Sophie’s romance besides what’s in Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman, the third chapter in the Bridgerton book series which inspires Season 4. However, the actress noted that while filming a particular scene in the upcoming season, she was reminded of the famous Mr. Darcy, created by the iconic novelist Jane Austen.

Ha shared:

“It’s funny because there was a scene, and I literally said to Luke, ‘You’re giving Mr. Darcy vibes 100 percent.’ So, I guess Pride and Prejudice for me. I don’t think the showrunners are thinking that, but for me, I’m thinking Pride and Prejudice.”

What To Expect in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Season 4 of Bridgerton will be all about the love story between the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, and Sophie Baek, a woman he’ll meet at his mother’s masquerade ball, but her disguise as the Lady in Silver will keep secret her status as a maid under the service of one of the ton’s most challenging employers. Not long ago, Ha and Thompson teased the masquerade ball as they read from the pages of An Offer From a Gentleman, hinting at the momentous event.

As seen in the charming video, the duo took turns, with Thompson going first: "This year's most sought-after invitation must surely be that of the Bridgerton masquerade ball to be held Monday next.” Ha continues, "Indeed, one cannot take two steps without being forced to listen to some society mama speculating on who will attend." Thompson adds, "And perhaps more importantly, who will wear what." Ha then turns to the gentleman, asking: "You know what this means, don't you?" And he responds: "I believe it means we have a ball to get ready for."

Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere in August 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates before then, and catch up on past seasons on Netflix.

