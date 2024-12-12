Dearest Gentle Reader, we know that Bridgerton Season 4 is still likely more than a year away, but as you anxiously await the upcoming season, we're hearing from our leading lady, Yerin Ha. She will be portraying Sophie Baek, opposite Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton. Ha sat down with Russh to talk about how she's ready to take on the lead and what fans can expect from Season 4. Filming has already begun for Season 4 and in the midst of it, Ha's even compared Luke's Benedict to Regency Era leading man Mr. Darcy from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Ha's casting was announced back in August. The casting was long awaited after the editorial decision to flip-flop books 3 and 4 (An Offer From a Gentleman and Romancing Mr. Bridgerton) for Seasons 3 and 4. As filming continues for the fourth season, Ha told Russh that "It is the first time we really see the upper and lower class come together this season." She explains that "my character is someone who constantly has her guard up."

Ha goes on to tell Russh that:

"She [Sophie] is always reminded of her place and doesn’t dream of more than her station as a maid. However, she is human after all, and craves that human-to-human love and connection. And it’s not until she meets Benedict that she slowly lets her guard down, bit by bit, and starts to create space to let love flow in for her."

For those that have not read An Offer From a Gentleman, Sophie is the illegitimate child of an Earl who initially takes her in as his ward, making no actual claim to her that she's aware of. Claiming Sophie as his ward affords her better standing, in theory, than as his illegitimate child. After the Earl dies, his wife (along with one of her two daughters she brought from a previous marriage) treat her poorly until she's forced out onto the street altogether. To say that Sophie is guarded is the perfect understatement.

"I Think There’s Still a Lot More Fun To Be Had"

Image via Netflix

Shots of Thompson and Ha were leaked early on in filming on social media. They appeared to be filming the Masquerade scene that was hinted at during one of the final scenes of Season 3. The Masquerade Ball is where Benedict meets his infamous 'Lady in Silver', who is Sophie sneaking into a party. While we don't currently have a hard timeline for when we can expect Season 4 to wrap filming, Ha says, "We still have a little while to go with the shoot but I’m looking forward to filming the scenes I have yet to shoot with Luke." She says, "I think there’s still a lot more fun to be had and I’m excited to share more moments with him on set."

All three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen

