Hold on to your hearts, this author has some news that will surely leave the mouth of the ton agape. The diamonds of this next season have made their first public outing, or in this case, video together. That's correct, one Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and one Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) have joined hands for a dramatic reading of Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton novel "An Offer From a Gentleman," which is expected to form the basis of the fourth season of Netflix's regency delight.

The delectable new video spotlights the pair, who are set to be the talk of the Ton in just a matter of time. Taking turns to recite a section of the novel, Thompson starts off: "This year's most sought-after invitation must surely be that of the Bridgerton masquerade ball to be held Monday next. "Indeed, one cannot take two steps without being forced to listen to some society mama speculating on who will attend," Ha continues." "And perhaps more importantly, who will wear what," Thompson adds. Ha then turns to her on-screen partner, questioning: "You know what this means don't you?" To which Thompson responds: "I believe it means we have a ball to get ready for." The passage the pair recounted is of particular interest - as all avid watchers of the show are undoubtedly aware - because it is at this very masquerade ball that the pair will first encounter one another.

What Will Happen in 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

Sophie is expected to steal Benedict's heart once and for all in season four when he is acquitted with one Lady in Silver at his family's prestigious ball. This is particularly telling as, up until now, audiences have played spectator to Benedict struggling time after time with balancing his own identity and this expectation for him to settle down and marry. Last season, he dove in head-first with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) only for things to take a more casual turn in a menage a trois and ultimately result in him vowing to find himself instead.

However, there is clearly set to be something special about Sophie, who is tipped to have lived a difficult life working as a maid for the ton. Despite being so involved in the care of others, very little is known about her and she is quite happy to keep it that way as a lady who tends to shield the world from her true self. In that way, Benedict is a total contrast, wearing his heart on his sleeve, which will no doubt make for a firey dynamic.

Bridgerton season four does not yet have an air date but it is expected to air sometime next year. You can watch the video above and relive all the Regency drama from seasons one to three on Netflix now. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.