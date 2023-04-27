When Bridgerton first landed on Netflix, it completely took the world by storm. Not only did it expand and modernize, the artistic capabilities of the traditional period piece, but it was also just a great show with a stellar cast, a fun concept, and even greater love stories.

With its spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Storysoon to arrive, we thought, that in the meantime, it would be fun to look at the titular family that started it all - the Bridgertons. Although, it is Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) that will be featured in the upcoming spin-off, this list will focus on her children to see just how likable they've been so far.

8 Francesca

Look, it's a bit difficult to decipher whether a character is likable or not if they're barely on-screen. Of course, Francesca's (Ruby Stokes) absence from the show was explained at the beginning of season 1, but it still doesn't deny that as the third Bridgerton daughter, much more could be done to explore her journey into womanhood.

Perhaps this is what season 3 will bring fans given that Hannah Dodd will be taking over the role from Stokes, who had to leave Bridgerton due to obligations to her starring role in Lockwood & Co. Here's to hearing more from Francesca.

7 Gregory

He's a sweetheart with the most adorable dimples. But where we have seen him more regularly than his older sister Francesca, fans still have a lot more to learn about Gregory (Will Tilston), as the youngest Bridgerton boy of the house.

Often seen pestering his little sister, viewers at least got a glimpse of the depths of Gregory's character in season 2 as he shared a poignant moment with his eldest brother where they both reflected on the memories of their late father. It was incredibly heartwarming, leaving fans wanting more.

6 Hyacinth

Mostly sharing scenes with her slightly-older brother, Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) gets the edge up for her spunk and wild energy. Unfiltered in her words and a growing romantic, some fans would say that Hyacinth is the sweet mix of Eloise and Daphne.

As the youngest of the Bridgerton family, her carefree energy is infectious, and her mocking jokes are hilarious - especially when it comes to the expense of her siblings. Had she received more screen time, Hyacinth would definitely be further up this list.

5 Colin

Throughout season 1 Colin (Luke Newton) was unwaveringly kind, gentlemanly, and an earnest romantic. His pursuit of Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) was pure and his friendship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was undoubtedly sweet; but come season 2, points go down for the third-oldest Bridgerton simply because he's just so inept at recognizing social cues.

Not only did he abruptly visit Marina with fantastical hopes of getting back together, but Colin also remains completely oblivious to Penelope's pining, even calling the thought of courting her madness. Frankly, it's getting frustrating. So let's hope season 3 gives him a good redemption arc that gives Polin fans what they want to see.

4 Daphne

Image via Netflix

At the beginning of the series, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) was understandably naive; but she remained kind at heart and always looked out for her loved ones, especially her siblings. Of course, she has made some terrible mistakes - like attempting to trap her husband with a pregnancy - but Daphne has come through with her remorse, forgiveness, and vulnerability.

By season 2, her appearances were not as frequent, but her impact remained the same. Through her observance and deep knowledge of her siblings, Daphne was able to aid her brother during his time of strife and gave some really great advice. It's a shame fans won't see her in season 3.

3 Anthony

When audiences were first introduced to the oldest Bridgerton, it's safe to say that he was a reckless bachelor, living life however he pleased. Luckily, by the end of season 2, many fans see Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) to be the character that has undergone the most growth; from being the overprotective patriarch to becoming a more understanding and loving man, who continues to fight for his family's happiness.

Perhaps we're all still riding from the high of season 2, but it's hard to deny that Anthony has not only gone through a physical glow up - but also a behavioral one. All it really took was the love of Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) to help bring his walls down and embrace some vulnerability. Even to this day, Anthony's declaration of love still remains as one of the most romantic moments in television.

2 Eloise

Image via Netflix

From the moment she yelled out into the stairwell to get her sister's attention, many fans immediately knew that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) was going to hold a special place their hearts. Coupled with her stellar humorous quips, she isn't afraid to fight against societal norms nor voice out her opinions - especially when defending the capabilities of women. This is what makes her so special and such a beloved character.

That being said, season 2 showed a different side to Eloise. She was a lot more judgmental and was even condescending to those who did not share her progressive beliefs. Some fans even got annoyed as her complaints - though valid - often ignored her position of privilege and wealth. However, at the end of the day, Eloise is a character that aspires to change the world for the better. And for that, she deserves to be celebrated.

1 Benedict

Unlike the rest of his siblings, Benedict (Luke Thompson) seems to be in his own little bubble of carefree Bohemian art-life - and honestly, we love to see it. Unamused by the drama in everyone else's lives, and focused on his passions, Benedict brings the much-needed comedy and heart to the series.

Always supportive of his sibling's endeavors, many fans can't help but especially care for his close bond with Eloise, forged over their shared desires to stray from societal expectations. But given that the series is skipping past Benedict's love story for now, fans have questions about his character's future. Hopefully he gets to go on an interesting journey of self-discovery as this unproblematic king deserves the world.

