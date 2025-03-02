Bridgerton's Simone Ashley has been keeping busy. In addition to her role as Lady Kate Bridgerton on the hit Regency Era Netflix series. She is also the lead role in the upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy, Picture This. Ashley will play a photographer Pia, who runs into her ex in a swoon-worthy second-chance romance premiering on March 6. Now, fans are also learning that the Sex Education star has a debut album coming down the pipeline. Ashley told BBC Sounds' Nuala McGovern on BBC's Women's Hour that it was on its way. "Yeah, I'm going to be releasing my first album," Ashley explains, "so I'm very excited." McGovernor is quick to clarify, "As a singer?" To which Ashley replies, "As a singer, yeah."

Simone Ashley's Next Chapter