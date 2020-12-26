Composer Kris Bowers brought in the Vitamin String Quartet and others to transport contemporary pop favorites to the 19th Century.

One of the most fun things you might notice about Bridgerton, right off the bat, is how it integrates very familiar melodies into the Regency romance action. Of key importance to the Netflix drama, after all, is the many balls and dances held by London high society to put these young men and women through their paces — and Shondaland's approach to the soundtrack for these sequences is to feature pop tunes reinterpreted for the 19th century era.

While other period dramas like A Knight's Tale just drop in David Bowie and Queen tracks, though, showrunner Chris Van Dusen and composer Kris Bowers took a diferent approach. Most of the songs featured below from the Bridgerton soundtrack were covered by the Vitamin String Quartet, which has a lovely legacy of adapting pop tracks into classical pieces for stringed instruments. But in addition to creating the show's score, Bowers also created his own instrumental version of Celeste's "Strange."

The official soundtrack for the series was released on Christmas Day alongside the first season, after being completed in quarantine (like so much other production happening right now). "I'm so thankful to not only have been a part of this incredible show, but to also make music like this with all of our musicians recording remotely," Bowers said in the official release for the soundtrack. "I couldn't have done this without my team and the amazing musicians who put a tremendous amount of heart and emotion into this score, all from their home studios."

The official soundtrack is available for sale and streaming now. Check out the covers below, as well as our review of the series and interview with Van Dusen about the show's unconventional approach.

thank u, next - Vitamin String Quartet

Original Artist: Ariana Grande

Featured In: Episode 1, "Diamond of the First Water"

Girls Like You - Vitamin String Quartet

Original Artist: The Naked and Famous

Featured In: Episode 1, "Diamond of the First Water"; Episode 8, "After the Rain"

In My Blood - Vitamin String Quartet

Original Artist: Shawn Mendes

Featured In: Episode 2, "Shock and Delight"

bad guy - Vitamin String Quartet

Original Artist: Billie Eilish

Featured In: Episode 3, "Art of the Swoon"

Strange (feat. Hillary Smith) – Kris Bowers

Original Artist: Celeste

Featured In: Episode 5, "The Duke and I"

Wildest Dreams - Duomo

Original Artist: Taylor Swift

Featured In: Episode 6, "Swish"

Bridgerton Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

