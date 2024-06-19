It is hot in the Bridgerton household. The Regency era has never been this sexy. From the grand ballrooms of Mayfair to the intimate chambers of London’s elite, this Netflix sensation has sparked fervent online conversations with its unforgettably steamy moments. From the allure of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset’s (Rege-Jean Page) fiery encounters to the unexpected passion between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the series is celebrated for blending the historical charm of period shows with modern sensuality.

Whether it’s heated exchanges in candlelit libraries or clandestine trysts in the gardens, here is every steamy moment in the Bridgerton universe, ranked. Get ready to revisit the most delicious scenes that have left viewers shocked, surprised, and screaming in glee.

10 Penelope and Colin’s First Kiss

Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 2

Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) long-harbored crush for Colin (Luke Newton) finally comes to the surface in this bold yet tender moment. Episode 2 sees Penelope taking up Colin’s private lessons on how to charm fellow male suitors. However, despite a complete wardrobe overhaul and a new hairdo, she still struggles to attract the eyes of potential suitors. To make matters worse, Mayfair’s gossipy mamas churn out speculations about why a sought-after gentleman like Colin would spend so much time helping Penelope, branded as a hopeless spinster by societal standards.

Feeling disheartened and on the brink of shelving her dreams of romance altogether, Penelope retreats to the sanctuary of her room in shame. One night, Colin unexpectedly appears in her back garden. With her dreams shattered and nothing left to lose, Penelope requests a kiss from Colin, sensing it might be her only shot at such intimacy. As quickly as their kiss ignites, Penelope immediately runs back to her house, leaving Colin wrestling with a rush of newfound feelings.

9 Simon and Daphne’s "Touch Yourself"

Bridgerton Season 1, Episode 3

During one of their leisurely afternoon promenades through the park, Simon and Daphne find themselves engaged in lively chatter about what truly bonds a couple together. What begins as a light-hearted banter about the power of friendship in building a strong marriage soon takes a more intimate turn as they dive into the more physical aspects of relationships. Daphne, blissfully naive about the world of sex and intimacy, persistently urges Simon to enlighten her, despite his initial reluctance to broach such an impure topic in public.

Yet, Daphne’s curiosity gets the best of him, and Simon begins to carefully explain the intricacies of sexual intimacy. As Simon describes how a woman can experience pleasure on her own, describing the process in a slow, step-by-step-like manner, Daphne listens with rapt attention, her eyes looking bewildered as if a whole new world has suddenly been shown to her. The scenes strike out audiences for two reasons: Daphne’s astonishing lack of knowledge about what happens between husband and wife at night, and Simon’s audacious willingness to discuss such private matters in the open air of the park.

8 Anthony and Kate’s Garden Scene

Bridgerton Season 2, Episode 7

After a falling out with her sister, Kate retreats to the garden, looking for a moment of peace. But her solitude is quickly interrupted when Anthony appears. Just like their usual interactions, it soon escalates into a heated quarrel. Anthony is sick of Kate’s stubbornness, while Kate detests Anthony’s domineering nature, vowing never to heed his commands. But when Anthony lets his guard down, confessing that he never wanted the burden of being the head of his household, the air changes dramatically.

Upon hearing Anthony’s admission, Kate’s icy demeanor melts into sympathy, causing another shift in the atmosphere. Anthony steps forward, inhaling the scent around her neck like a primal animal that wants to consume her. What begins as a fierce exchange of feverish kisses grows gentler as they finally make love to each other. Anthony’s touches are soft and deliberate, as he slowly removes her garments, cherishing every inch of her as if he were a masterpiece. Revealing the true depth of Athony’s feelings for Kate, this moment shows that Anthony is willing to sacrifice his honor as an engaged man to be with Kate.

7 Simon and Daphne Rain Scene

Bridgerton Season 1, Episode 6

Feeling the intoxicating bliss of their honeymoon, Simon and Daphne finally find time for themselves, retreating from society to savor the early days of their marriage. At an estate far from Mayfair, the newlyweds can hardly keep their hands off each other. As Daphne adjusts to her new role as wife, Simon gives her the freedom to explore, including making love on her own terms. When she suggests they retire to their bedroom for privacy, Simon instead whisks her outside to the gardens.

Throughout the season, Simon has maintained a respectful, gentlemanly demeanor befitting his status as Duke. This makes it all the more refreshing to see him gleefully, with laughter and smiles, as he kisses Daphne under the moonlight in the pouring rain. Both drenched from the rain, the two carry on lovemaking naked, yet warm in each other’s embrace despite the chill. If that’s not enough, Episode 6 alone stands out with its abundance of steamy scenes, from passionate encounters in the library to spontaneous lovemaking in the open air on the grassy field.

6 Penelope and Colin’s Carriage Scene

Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 4

Rejected from a proposal she had hoped would lead to marriage, Penelope hastily leaves the ball in a carriage, unaware that Colin has been chasing her on foot. Finally realizing his true feelings for Penelope, Colin makes it clear that she is the only one he wants, and the thought of her marrying another man is unbearable. In a moment of raw vulnerability, Colin confesses that he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since their kiss, and is done hiding his true self from her.

In the confines of a moving carriage, Penelope and Colin embrace passionately in a heated kiss, with their hands all over each other. Gone is the previously awkward Penelope; she now leads the moment with fervor, grabbing Colin by the face and hair, while he gazes at her as if completely at her mercy. Although Colin is the more experienced of the two, he doesn’t dominate their steamy encounter. Instead, he provides Penelope with a safe space to shed her inhibitions, ensuring she feels empowered and satisfied in their shared moment.

5 Queen Charlotte and King George’s Bath Tub Scene

Queen Charlotte, Episode 3

After a falling out, tensions simmer between Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest). Despite sharing a passionate moment just nights before, their current exchange is icy, each barely able to look at the other. Following their Coronation, they retreat to their separate chambers only to realize it’s an “even day” - a scheduled time dedicated to producing a royal heir, devoid of any emotional connection.

On one of these designated days, they find themselves in a bathtub, with a naked King George in the middle of a bath. Charlotte hesitates as she struggles to remove her clothes, but he impatiently urges her to join him fully dressed. She complies and straddles him in the tub, marking a stark contrast from their previous tender moments together. Their intimacy is raw and urgent, filled with wet and rough passion despite claiming to hate each other, as if they are desperately trying to evoke emotions without uttering a single word.

4 Anthony and Kate’s “You Are The Bane of My Existence”

Bridgerton Season 2, Episode 5

Anthony’s last shred of honor is handed by a thread as he finally admits that Kate drives him to the brink of madness. In a secluded study, away from the prying eyes of their families, Kate confronts Anthony about his intentions to call off his engagement to her sister, Edwina. In a fevered confession, Anthony refuses to marry Edwina, knowing that such a union would bind him to Kate forever as a family - yet all she can think about is being with Kate herself. Despite Kate’s plans to go back to India to avoid him, Anthony is determined that no distance will quell his desire to be with her.

The brazenness of Anthony’s confession, made while still engaged, is one of the reasons why this display of forbidden love remains an unforgettable scene. On top of Anthony’s memorable quotes, what makes it even more tantalizing is the magnetic push-and-pull dynamic between the two - Anthony closing the space between their bodies without ever sealing it with a kiss, looking right deep into her eyes like they’re the windows to her soul, and barely brushing against her, all designed to make Kate crumble and acknowledge her true feelings for him.

3 Queen Charlotte and King George’s Marriage Night Do Over

Queen Charlotte, Episode 2

After their marriage, Queen Charlotte is left puzzled by King George’s aloof behavior. Despite harboring no hate for her, George remains intentionally distant whenever Charlotte attempts to engage him in a heart-to-heart conversation, leading her to believe he harbors no love for her. Eventually, George makes amends by apologizing for his behavior and making up to her by enjoying their long-overdue wedding night.

Throughout the episode, Lady Danbury’s advice to Charlotte about sex being mundane contrasts with the genuine sweetness and tenderness that Charlotte and George share. This moment shows a different side to the typically stern and authoritative Queen Charlotte known to fans of the Bridgerton series, showcasing a softer, more vulnerable side to her character.

2 Penelope and Colin’s Mirror Scene

Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 5

To shield Penelope from her mother’s harsh criticism, Colin takes her to a beautifully furnished, unoccupied townhouse that will be their future home once they’re married. Despite this gesture, Penelope remains upset due to her mother’s disapproval of their engagement. Sensing her distress, Colin reassures Penelope that he will always stand up for her. Colin leads Penelope to a nearby mirror, lovingly pointing out everything he adores about her - from her hair and skin to everything beneath her clothes, things he’s longed to see.

The mirror scene marks a changing point as it shows Colin’s intentions. He wants Penelope to look at herself and appreciate her own beauty along with him. Their first time together isn’t just hot, but it also carries a light-hearted tone, reflecting their close friendship before their romance blossomed. Amidst the passionate moans and gasps, the air is filled with giddy joy, complete with giggles and grins. The scene becomes even more endearing when Penelope, brimming with newfound confidence and affection, shyly asks Colin if they can do it again.

1 Simon and Daphne’s Wedding Night

Bridgerton Season 1, Episode 5

Resting for a night at an inn on their way to their honeymoon, Simon and Daphne were initially assigned separate rooms at the Duke’s request. However, it becomes clear that both are restless, with Daphne feeling neglected and Simon feeling guilty that he entrapped her in a childless marriage. Despite their initial plans for a marriage of convenience, their growing attachment to each other becomes undeniable. In a moment of intense passion, they finally share a genuine kiss.

The scene sets the tone for the steamy scenes in the Bridgerton series that follow suit - unfiltered, passionate, and heeding mainly from the female gaze, prioritizing the art of making love rather than just quick sex. Confessing their burning desire for each other, the two slowly shed their layers of clothing by the flickering firelight, savoring the moment as they finally consummate their marriage. Despite Daphne’s initial naivety about sex, she becomes fully immersed in the moment, no longer concerned with the technicalities but simply enjoying the experience as Simon tenderly cares for and pleases her. All of this culminates in Daphne’s expression of gleaming satisfaction, reflecting their long-hidden mutual desire.

