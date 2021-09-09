For everyone who’s ever read a Jane Austen novel and wanted to jump right into the page of it and live there, we have good news: select cities in the United States will be able to do just that, with a Bridgerton twist. Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever have teamed up to create The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, an immersive experience that will transport guests to the glamor and romance of Regency-era England.

The Queen’s Ball, based on the hit Netflix series, will allow guests to relive much-loved moments from the show and get acquainted with their favorite characters, all set to the sound of a live string quartet, playing pieces from Bridgerton’s iconic soundtrack and accompanied by a set of professional dancers. Narrated by the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, the event will feature a number of immersive experiences, including a fitting with Madame Delacroix to ensure attendees are in proper Regency attire, a stop in a Regency-style painting studio for a portrait fit for royalty, and a visit with the Queen herself, so that guests may attempt to win her favor.

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Resumes Filming After COVID-19 Shutdown

Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix, expressed excitement for the upcoming event, a romantic evening sure to sweep guests off their feet as much as they were when they first experienced Bridgerton:

“Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack. We’ve partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are.”

The Queen’s Ball will be available exclusively in Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and Washington D.C. in early 2022, before embarking on a continental tour across the United States and Canada, Tickets start at $49 USD/$49 CAD, and will go on sale on September 16. Ticket quantities will be extremely limited, so guests are encouraged to sign up for the event’s waitlist for more information.

KEEP READING: Watch 'Never Have I Ever's John McEnroe Audition to be 'Bridgerton's New Lady Whistledown

Share Share Tweet Email

If 'Shang-Chi' Got You In the Mood for Tony Leung, Watch These Movies Next Turns out the answer to the MCU's villain problem was just casting one of the best actors to ever live.

Read Next