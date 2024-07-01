Although the Nielsen regulars appeared on this week's Top 10 Most Streamed Shows in America, the return of a Netflix favorite took over the number one spot. The data center releases a list of the most-watched shows in the country each week. While there tend to be familiar favorites on the list, the trends show not only what audiences are excited about now but what they are looking forward to in the future.

'The Resident' (2018-2023)

Platform: Hulu/Netflix | Minutes Watched: 608,000,000

The Resident follows Dr. Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) as he works in Chastain Memorial Hospital, navigating patients, co-workers, and his own personal drama. Co-starring Manish Dayal (The Hundred-Foot Journey), Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek), Malcolm Jamal-Warner (Malcolm & Eddie), and Emily VanVamp (Revenge), the show has been praised for its realistic portrayal of the issues that medical professionals face within the healthcare system on a day-to-day basis. The drama series' consistent presence on the Nielsen Top 10 List is impressive considering it having been off the air since January 2023, proving fans' enjoyment of the stories told by the writers and the cast. You can watch all six seasons of The Resident on Hulu and Netflix.

'Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit' (1999-)

Platform: Hulu/Netflix/Peacock | Minutes Watched: 614,000,000

The six-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning drama, Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit was the first spin-off from the original Law & Order series, and has since made a mark of its own. First premiering in 1999, the show is now the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television with over 500 episodes to its name. Created by Dick Wolf, the show follows detectives in the criminal justice system who specifically investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Some of the cast members of Law & Order: SVU over the years have been Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Dean Winters, and rapper and actor Ice-T, among others. You can stream Season 1 through 24 of Law & Order: SVU on Hulu, with all episodes currently available on Peacock.

'Bob's Burgers' (2011-)

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 625,000,000

Fox's adult animated comedy Bob's Burgers premiered in 2011 and gained a cult following that can't get enough of the quirky Belcher family. Starring H. John Benjamin (Bojack Horseman) as a down-on-his-luck restaurant owner, the show co-stars John Roberts (Fire Island), Dan Mintz (Veep), Eugene Mirman (Flight of the Concords), and Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth). Fourteen seasons in and the Belcher family is still trying to figure out how to keep their business afloat, all while dealing with crazy neighbors, high school crushes, and scorned health inspectors. You can watch all episodes of Bob's Burgers streaming on Hulu.

'Evil' (2019-)

Platform: Netflix/Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 700,000,000

The Season 4 premiere of the supernatural drama Evil launched the series back into the forefront of viewers' minds, landing it on the Nielsen List. The show follows a clinical psychologist, a priest, and a contractor as they team up to investigate unusual events such as demonic possession. Starring Katja Herbers (Westworld), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Aasif Mandvi (The Proposal), Evil has received critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and acting performances. Created by Michelle King and Robert King (The Good Wife), you can watch all episodes of Evil, including its currently-airing Season 4, on Paramount+.

'Family Guy' (1999-)

Platform: Hulu | Minutes Watched: 716,000,000

Family Guy has even more to celebrate than its twenty-fifth anniversary, as it continually appears on the Top 10 list week after week. A clear fan-favorite, the adult animated comedy stars Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Mila Kunis (That '70s Show), Seth Green (Robot Chicken), and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as the dysfunctional Griffin family from Rhode Island. With hilarious writing and some unforgettable stand-alone episodes, the series has earned a huge fanbase and a continued placement as one of the most streamed shows in America. You can watch all episodes from all twenty-two seasons of Family Guy on Hulu.

'Reba' (2001-2007)

Platform: Hulu/Netflix | Minutes Watched: 744,000,000

Reba's continued success on streaming platforms is proving not just the quality of the sitcom, but the building excitement for the upcoming series Happy's Place, which includes some Reba alums. Reba follows a woman named Reba Hart (Reba McEntire) who finds out that her husband Brock (Christopher Rich) is leaving her for a woman named Barbara (Melissa Peterman) who Brock has gotten pregnant. The series had seven seasons filled with terrific guest stars like Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton, and brought in high ratings throughout its time on air. You can watch all six seasons of Reba on Netflix and Hulu.

'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Platform: Max/Netflix/Paramount+ | Minutes Watched: 823,000,000