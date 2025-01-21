As it's become tradition with Bridgerton, the Season of Love is making a comeback in London. This week, Netflix and Shondaland announced that the fan event will once again connect fans with stars from the hit show, as well as tease new information about the highly anticipated Season 4. The event will be led by newcomer Yerin Ha (Dune: Prophecy) and series veteran Luke Thompson (Dunkirk).

Aside from the series' new favorite couple, Netflix and Shondaland also announced that the event will feature an intimate conversation with Queen Charlotte herself Golda Rosheuvel (Dune: Part One) and showrunner Jess Brownell (Inventing Anna). Thompson will have a lot of questions to answer about his character Benedict Bridgerton, since he will be brought front and center for the new season. His life will be changed forever during a masquerade ball in which he meets the Lady in Silver Sophie Baek (Ha). Since the showrunner already hinted that the new season is probably only debuting in 2026, the event will be crucial to hear news directly from the horse's mouth.

If you won't be able to attend the Bridgerton event, Netflix also has great news for you. On February 14, you will be able to simply visit the streamer's website Tudum and check out a live stream. The same will also happen at Shondaland.com. On the official website of the event, you can RSVP to it, find out more details about it, as well as count down the days until Valentine's Day. The website promises a glimpse into the new season, but so far no other details have been given by either Netflix or Shondaland.

'Bridgerton' Goes Beyond In 2025

Image via Netflix

In addition to the Valentine's Day fan event, Netflix also announced that Bridgerton-adjacent events and merch are getting an expansion in 2025. The Bridgerton Concerts by Candlelight will be held in over 200 cities across the world, and new locations include Seoul, Osaka and Mumbai. Over 100 Bridgerton-themed festive items will be added to the Walmart catalog, and Hallmark will also roll out a collection of house products inspired by the series' aesthetic.

While we don't know much about the new season of Bridgerton, we do know that the wheels have been turning and the cast has recently sat down for a table read of the new episodes. Returning cast members include Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton). Aside from Ha, newcomers include Katie Leung (Harry Potter film series) and Isabella Wei (The Crow).

The Season of Love Bridgerton Fan Event happens in London on February 14.