The combination of historical setting, dramatic intrigue, and romance proves a winning combination for TV period dramas, consistently making them some of the most popular series of all time. Often, upon watching a particularly good show, it’s hard to find another one immediately that hits in the same way. One reason for this is that, upon finishing a show like Bridgerton, English-speaking audiences will often look for other English-language series to watch.

During his Oscar speech, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho famously told audiences, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” The same is true of television. Though largely unheard of in the United States, Ukrainian costume drama Love In Chains (2019-2021) took Eastern European audiences by storm upon its release, and for good reason: its opulent 19th-century environment, and the sheer drama and intricacy of its plot are enough to rival that of any American or British production.

Love In Chains tells the story of young serf Katerina Verbitskaya (Katerina Kovalchyk), who is brought up like a noblewoman by her aristocratic godmother, Anna Chervinskaya (Yuliya Aug). However, she, as well as the other serfs on the estate, are still technically the property of Anna’s husband Peter Chervinsky (Stanislav Boklan). Katerina falls in love with nobleman Olexey Kosach (Aleksey Yarovenko) who does not know of her true heritage; however, upon her godmother’s death, Katerina’s life falls apart, and she is reduced to a position of slavery.

It’s difficult to convey just how bonkers this series is, and just how much drama the long-suffering Katerina must endure on her path to freedom and a happy ending. Among other things, Katerina is sundered from her loved ones, pursued by Anna’s maniacal son Grigori (Mikhail Gavrilov) (who, despite being married, is obsessed with Katerina), becomes the property of her greatest rival, survives a peasant uprising, is held captive in a brothel, and at one point even buried alive. The amount of dramatic reveals per episode is truly astounding, and the narrative provides a diverse tapestry of characters whose drama is as elaborate as Katya’s. The series also boasts breathtaking settings and costume design that is sure to appeal to fans of historical dramas.

Love In Chains includes many of the same elements that make popular English-language costume dramas compelling. It features a three-dimensional female protagonist who is feminine without being portrayed as weak. She is part of a web of well-written, interesting characters. The villains are diabolical but intriguing and the romantic interests are swoon-worthy. The narrative is also deeply tied to the historical setting, which is completely different from that of any English-language costume drama.

In consuming period dramas such as Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, or Outlander, it’s easy to forget that we have a very limited worldview. And this is not only because, in watching only English-language shows, we are only exposing ourselves to the media created by English-speaking countries, but also because many countries’ history and culture do not come through into stories told in these shows — especially in period pieces. Costume dramas produced in English tend to take place either in Western Europe (usually the UK) or America.

If American or British period dramas take place in Eastern Europe, all too often they take place in Russia, and the other Eastern European countries are ignored, despite their equally rich culture and history. While not always historically accurate, Love In Chains is a fascinating look into Ukraine’s past, as well as its culture, little of which is explored in Western media.

Unfortunately, Russia, while at the same time overwhelming other Eastern European countries with its size, military strength, and global influence, also has a larger grip on the global public consciousness because it is far more represented in the world of the arts and entertainment. Smaller countries that are underrepresented in the media also have stories to tell, and are good at telling them; the fact that American audiences aren’t clued in on the films and television shows coming from these countries isn’t an indicator of their quality. Countries such as Korea, India, and Japan are increasingly famous for their entertainment industries, and media from these countries has rightfully accumulated many fans among American audiences. However, countries whose entertainment industries are less well-known produce content that is just as compelling.

Fans of the most beloved period dramas such as Bridgerton are certain to take great pleasure in Love In Chains, and the good news is that the series is also very easy to access. The first two seasons can be streamed on Prime Video and Season 3 premiered in November 2021, meaning it will likely follow the first two seasons to Amazon's streamer soon.

