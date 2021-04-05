When the goddess of gossip herself, Lady Whistledown, broke the news via Twitter that Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for Season 2 of Bridgerton, all of the show's fans fainted in unison. For how on earth will we last without Simon, Duke of Hastings sensually uttering the words "I burn for you?" in at least one episode per season? Although the news may have come as a shock to viewers, Page signed on knowing full well what he was getting into, per an interview with Variety.

Page reiterated early conversations he had with Shondaland producers to Variety, stating, "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year." According to the actor, he was satisfied with the fact that the show would provide closure rather quickly — and that all of the tension, twists and turns tied to his character's romance would reach a resolution in one season.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Adds Four New Cast Members for Society Fun and Scandal

Additionally, Page cited a theme that frequently runs through the romance genre, one that readers are already familar with from the source material of the Bridgerton novels. Even as one couple's love story is concluded by the end of one book, another couple takes center focus in the next:

"One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. ... They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby."

Similar to anthologies, each Bridgerton season will present a different sibling’s love story, in line with the books by Julia Quinn. Page commented on the format, sharing that “it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

As the conclusion of both the social season and the first season of Bridgerton, Simon and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) got their happily ever after and welcomed a son into their life of luxury. The show will now “roll on” without the Duke, as his future with his new family continues off-screen. Page feels content having stuck the landing, as he explained that he has “nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe.”

Season 1 of Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix, with a release date for Season 2 yet to be announced.

KEEP READING: The Best Romantic Shows on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Star Trek: Discovery' Trailer Reveals Season 4 Release Date, Uncertainty for Burnham and Crew "We are facing something we don't understand, something that could tear us all apart."

Read Next