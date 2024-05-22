Editor's note: The below contains light spoilers for Season 3 of Bridgerton.

The Big Picture Bridgerton takes creative liberties with history to create a more inclusive and diverse upper-class society in Regency-era England.

Will Mondrich is loosely based on real-life boxer Bill Richmond, reflecting some aspects of his career and family life in the series.

While inspired by Richmond, Will's character in Bridgerton evolves differently, incorporating changes to fit the show's plot and character development.

Netflix's Bridgerton quickly gained popularity upon its release, and in the years since, it has only grown. The period drama takes audiences back to Regency-era England, but it is far from a documentary. Exploring an alternate and more inclusive history, Bridgerton takes more than a few liberties, but there are nuggets of truth. No, there are no real Bridgertons, who, like most of the characters, are fictional and inspired only by their parts in Julia Quinn's book series, but that is not the case for every character. The royals in the show, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and King George (James Fleet) are somewhat true to history. However, Bridgerton leans into the rumors surrounding Charlotte's race, using it as a catalyst for introducing a more diverse upper class. Yet another character in the series is even more loosely based on a real person: Will Mondritch (Martins Imhangbe).

No historical figure used that name or befriended the Duke who found himself amid a scandalous love affair (at least, none that we know of), but Will's character was inspired by the famous boxer of the time, Bill Richmond, also known as the Black Terror. Not only are they both talented boxers with the same first name, but Richmond was one of a few Black men to rise to any sort of prominence in the era. Will's story has gone in a different direction in Bridgerton after he retired from boxing, opened a club, and, more recently, became the father of a baron. Yet the homage to one of the few Black men of the era to reach this level of notoriety is fitting for the series.

Who Was Bill Richmond?

Will does not share Richmond's whole journey. And in many ways, Bill Richmond's story is a case of history being better than fiction. The famed boxer lived from 1763-1829, roughly at the same time as Bridgerton. However, he was born in America, living the first years of his life enslaved in New York. In his youth, Richmond caught the eye of the British noble Hugh Percy, who was working as a soldier stationed in New York. Richmond won his freedom as a teen, getting released into Lord Percy's care, who took the boy to England and secured him an education and position as a cabinet maker's apprentice, during which time Richmond married his wife, Mary.

With a young family, Richmond moved to London, where he found success as a boxer, winning 17 of his 19 matches. At the time, boxing was not only one of the most popular sports but also one of the few places a Black man could be independently employed. He trained others at both the professional and amateur levels, and among his students were William Hazlitt, the essayist, and Lord Byron. He also trained his fellow famed boxer, Tom Molineaux. But the biggest marker of Richmond's fame was his role as one of the ushers at King George IV's coronation. Richmond's story is undoubtedly worth being told, and though Bridgerton doesn't really attempt to do so, Will Mondrich is a nod to the impressive man.

How Does 'Bridgerton's Will Mondrich Resemble Bill Richmond?

Will's story in Season 1 is particularly close to Richmond's. At that time, Will is a boxer, hosting exhibitions for the wealthy. However, the series did more to honor Richmond than include a boxer. Will trains Simon (Regé-Jean Page), seemingly for exercise rather than the duke's desire to box himself, yet this is reminiscent of Richmond training upper-class citizens, who fondly referred to the man for years later, even though they were likely not friends with Richmond the same way Simon is with Will. Like Richmond, Will is portrayed as a talented boxer and gaining notoriety and acclaim, and both eventually retired after a significant loss, though, in Will's case, he threw the match to earn some of Featherinton's (Ben Miller) winnings.

The two men also share their family situation. Richmond and Will both supported their young children with their boxing careers. These similarities may not seem like much. After all, Richmond was not the only Black man to become a boxer in the period, but Will is certainly connected to Richmond, in particular. Imhangbe explained that early on, Will was more like Richmond, hailing from America himself, but the plan changed as the series didn't have time to explore the rich backstory. Yet, honoring Richmond was always a part of the character. As fans have pointed out, Will isn't a clear fit for most of the show, but with Bridgerton's unique portrayal of race in 19th-century England, acknowledging Richmond in some form makes sense.

'Bridgerton' Creates Differences Between Will Mondrich and Bill Richmond

From the beginning, Will and Richmond were not the same. Whatever their original intentions, Will's backstory was changed, becoming less like Richmond's. Though the difference in their origins is a significant diversion in their life stories, it makes sense. Will is not a leading character in Bridgerton, and adding such a complex history that would not get enough time for a proper explanation would distract from the character's role. It should also be noted that Richmond married a white woman, unlike Will's wife, Alice (Emma Naomi). While interracial marriages were not common at the time, they are fairly common in Bridgerton, so in this story, the race of Will's wife is not a significant change.

By Season 3, Will is not as much like Richmond as he once was. Having retired from boxing, Will moved into business by opening a gentleman's club in Season 2, and now, his son inherited a barony from a distant relative, none of which happened to Richmond. Though the historic figure gained enough respect through his career to be present at the King's coronation, he was not a member of the upper class the way that Will is now, though perhaps that can be attributed more to the alternate history of Bridgerton than to the show abandoning the character's historical roots. Will is inspired by Richmond rather than an attempt to retell his story, but it is a nod to an under-acknowledged figure in history.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are streaming on Netflix now, with Part 2 set to premiere on June 13.

