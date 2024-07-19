The Big Picture Bridgerton regained its top spot in streaming charts, amassing 2.46 billion minutes, and surpassing Your Honor.

Despite mixed reviews, Trigger Warning rose to the top of the movie charts with 758 million minutes streamed.

The top 5 TV shows include The Boys, House of the Dragon, and Bluey, but Bridgerton continues to dominate.

After a rip-roaring return to streaming via Netflix, the Bryan Cranston-led courtroom drama Your Honor has given up its top spot on the streaming charts as Bridgerton rises to the throne once again. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton amassed an incredible 2.46 billion minutes streamed in the week of June 17 - June 23, 2024, with Your Honor in second place at 1.94 billion. In the week of June 9, the series accumulated an enormous 1.53 billion minutes streamed across Netflix and Paramount+, with Bridgerton achieving just 806 million. It is remarkable then that Bridgerton could receive such a renaissance in such a small amount of time, almost doubling the figure achieved for June 9's top spot.

Elsewhere, the rest of the top 5 for television is made up of the usual suspects, with The Boys in third on 1.29 billion minutes, House of the Dragon in fourth on 1.22 billion minutes, and the Disney+ series Bluey in fifth on 1.11 billion minutes. It is fascinating to see that Bridgerton's chokehold on the viewing habits of millions still proves fruitful despite the release of several major shows' next seasons. With highly anticipated returns for The Bear, House of the Dragon, and many more, the Shondaland series remains a must-watch thanks to its multi-generational, multi-cultural appeal.

'Trigger Warning' Fires to the Top of the Movie Charts

Close

Of course, a look at the television streaming charts would be incomplete without a check on how movies are faring. As per The Hollywood Reporter, on the week of June 17, Trigger Warning shot to the top of streaming charts as Netflix's brand new star-studded action flick. Topping the likes of Inside Out, Oppenheimer, and the consistently popular Hit Man, Trigger Warning showcased the talents of Jessica Alba, Gabriel Basso, and more, as the gritty action-packed drama grabbed the eye of Netflix users worldwide and accumulated 758 million minutes.

However, statistics don't necessarily mean quality, with the film thus far being fairly panned by both critics and the public. With a 4.6/10 average rating on IMDb, the intense thriller failed to truly take off, with many citing poor direction and an aimless, uninventive plot for the poor response. Nevertheless, the movie has proven popular in the streaming charts, with it and Bridgerton currently sharing the limelight.

Bridgerton has once again topped the streaming charts with Your Honor dropping to second. You can catch up with every episode of the latest third season of Bridgerton right now on Netflix.

Bridgerton Set in the glamorous world of Regency London, the Bridgerton family maneuvers through the opulent and treacherous landscape of high society. Daphne Bridgerton, the family's eldest daughter, enters the marriage market, sparking a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Duke of Hastings. Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Creator(s) Chris Van Dusen Expand

Watch on Netflix