Bridget Everett to Star in New HBO Comedy Series ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Bridget Everett, the force of nature from Patti Cake$ and Camping, is set to star in her own HBO comedy series Somebody Somewhere, which the network has just ordered to series.

Jay Duplass directed the pilot last year on location in Chicago, and he’ll also serve as an executive producer with his brother, Mark Duplass, and their Room 104 collaborators Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary.

Hannah Bos (High Maintenance) and Paul Thureen (Driveways) created the show and will serve as executive producers themselves along with Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl), Patricia Breen (Betty). Everett will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Somebody Somewhere is inspired by Everett’s own life as a comedian and singer. She plays Sam Miller, who lives in Kansas but struggles to fit the hometown mold. For all its vast plains and endless prairies, the countryside still feels confining for her. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, Sam finds that her saving grace is singing, which leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up. As Sam finds her people, she finds her voice as well.

“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents. Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts,” said said HBO’s Amy Gravitt.

“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” said Everett. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in Somebody Somewhere. Special thanks to LL Cool J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”

I first fell for Everett while watching her on Inside Amy Schumer, where it was immediately apparent that she was a unique performer. In fact, HBO’s press release notes that the great Jerry Seinfeld once called her “one of the greatest live performers” he’d ever seen. But it wasn’t until Patti Cake$ that I saw what Everett could do as a dramatic actress when given the right material. She was very impressive as Danielle Macdonald‘s mother, whose glory days have passed her by, and I can tell you right now that I will definitely be watching this new HBO show.

Everett is no stranger to the network, having co-starred alongside Jennifer Garner in Camping, in addition to appearing on Girls. The actress also starred in the indie comedy Fun Mom Dinner, and she’ll soon be seen opposite Allison Janney in Breaking News in Yuba County. You can currently see her in HBO Max’s docuseries Expecting Amy, and I’d also recommend her work in the Netflix shows Unbelievable and Living With Yourself. For more on Everett, click here to read our interview with her for Camping.