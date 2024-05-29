The Big Picture Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will feature a star-studded supporting cast, including Isla Fisher and Nico Parker.

Renée Zellweger returns to portray the title role in the sequel, set to premiere on Valentine's Day in 2025.

Original cast members like Sally Phillips and Gemma Jones will reprise their roles as well.

It might be a while before Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy hits both theaters and Peacock, but Universal is already hard at work assembling the cast for the upcoming adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isla Fisher, Nico Parker, Josette Simon, and Leila Farzad have joined the supporting cast of the film. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is currently scheduled to premiere on Valentine's Day next year, giving audiences a perfect date night plan.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released almost nine years after Bridget Jones' Baby, and it will feature performances from Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Daniel Cleaver. Zellweger will be returning to the title role, which she originated in Bridget Jones's Diary. The first film was a romantic comedy directed by Sharon Maguire based on the novel of the same name. The adaptation followed Bridget while she wrote down the things she would like for her life in her diary. However, her manifesting is interrupted when two men try to win her heart.

The Supporting Cast of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

Close

Before they appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the latest additions to the sequel are very busy with a wide variety of major projects. Nico Parker was recently seen in The Last of Us, the successful series adaptation of the hit video game about a post-apocalyptic world where zombies have taken over the planet. Parker will also appear in the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon scheduled to premiere next summer. When it comes to Isla Fisher, the performer will be seen in the next movie by Noah Baumbach alongside George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

Besides announcing the new talent that will be joining the franchise, the studio confirmed Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis will return to portray the protagonist's friends in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. Solemani was introduced as Miranda in Bridget Jones' Baby, and the actress was recently seen as Bobby in Chivalry. After portraying Shazza for the first time more than twenty years ago, Phillips is ready to return to the franchise in the upcoming sequel. Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent will also return as Bridget's parents. Time will tell what destiny has prepared for Bridget Jones this time around, but at least she'll have her friends there to support her.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will premiere on Peacock and in theaters on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, the original Bridget Jones's Diary is available to stream on Max.

Bridget Jones's Diary Bridget, a single woman in her thirties, embarks on a mission to overhaul her life by keeping a diary, where she records her resolutions, romantic entanglements, and professional aspirations. Her love life becomes a rollercoaster as she juggles the attentions of her charming but roguish boss and a seemingly cold but earnest family friend. Amidst comedic blunders and poignant reflections, Bridget’s journey highlights themes of self-discovery and genuine love. The film offers a witty and heartwarming portrayal of personal growth and the complexities of relationships in the contemporary world. Release Date April 13, 2001 Director Sharon Maguire Cast Renee Zellweger , Colin Firth Gemma Jones , Celia Imrie , James Faulkner , Jim Broadbent Runtime 97 minutes Writers Helen Fielding , Andrew Davies , Richard Curtis

Watch on Max